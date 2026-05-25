Liverpool's Robertson and Alisson Held by Juventus in Transfer Talks

The Italian club is looking to rebuild their backline under the guidance of Luciano Spalletti's philosophies and has made its proposal clear, but faces stiff competition from the Premier League.

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson is reportedly considering a move to Juventus in Serie A , following in the footsteps of Scott McTominay. The Bianconeri are keen to bring the Liverpool stalwart's experience to Turin as they look to rebuild their backline under Luciano Spalletti 's guidance.

Meanwhile, the club has inquired about the availability of Alisson Becker, who has previously worked under Spalletti, to bolster their squad's leadership. Robertson's potential departure would mark a major shift in Liverpool's hierarchy, following the exits of Mohamed Salah and Ibrahima Konate





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Andy Robertson Juventus Serie A Liverpool Alisson Becker Scott Mctominay Luciano Spalletti Mohamed Salah Ibrahima Konate

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