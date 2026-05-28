Liverpool's season was marked by tragedy, decline in performance, and a dreadful defence. The team's response to the tragedy was heartfelt, but their season was ultimately a disappointment.

Liverpool 's season of pain : Diogo Jota 's tragic death and a dreadful defence of their Premier League title. The Reds laboured to a fifth-place finish in the Premier League after starting the season as red-hot title favourites.

A big-spending summer was expected to propel their title defence, but Arne Slot's side fell apart after a solid start. The team's dreadful defence, which conceded 53 league goals, was the most they have ever shipped in a 38-game season in the Premier League era. The season was marred by tragedy, with the death of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva in a car accident.

The team's response to the tragedy was heartfelt, with Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes spearheading the club's response. The squad was given time to grieve, and the training complex was a scene of utter devastation. The team's season was also marked by a decline in performance, with Liverpool limping home fifth in the Premier League, confirming Champions League qualification on the final day with just 60 points.

Their total of 63 league goals scored was 23 down on last season and their worst since 2015-16. The team's struggles have led to a growing number of fans calling for Slot to be replaced. The season was a stark contrast to the previous year, when Slot had been in the thick of the celebrations, leading the team to title glory in his debut season at the helm.

The team's struggles have been attributed to a difficult hand dealt to them, but it is clear that they should have played their hand better. The season was a difficult one for the team and the fans, but it has also brought out the best in the club's response to tragedy





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Liverpool Premier League Diogo Jota Arne Slot Tragedy Defence Season Of Pain

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