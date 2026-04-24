Liverpool’s Swan Inn Secures Future with New Owners

The Swan Inn, a historic Liverpool pub and a hub for the city’s alternative scene for over 40 years, has been bought by the owners of The Bridewell. The pub, which went on sale last year, will undergo a brief closure for renovations before reopening.

Liverpool’s iconic Swan Inn , a cornerstone of the city’s alternative culture for over four decades, has secured its future under new ownership. The historic pub , originally established in 1898 during the Victorian era, was put on the market in May of the previous year with a price tag of £550,000, sparking concerns among its loyal patrons about its potential fate.

Situated prominently on a street running parallel to the bustling Bold Street, The Swan served for many years as a traditional starting point for those venturing to legendary Liverpool nightlife spots like Wilsons, Sloanes, and later, the Krazyhouse. While these surrounding venues have come and gone, The Swan has steadfastly remained, a beacon for alternative music lovers and a diverse community. The pub’s enduring appeal stems from its unique character and rich history.

Generations of Liverpudlians recall the sight of classic motorcycles congregating outside its doors in the 1970s and 80s, and the lively rock karaoke competitions that filled its interior in the mid-2000s. It stands as the last remaining pub of its kind on the street, holding a special place in the hearts of those who cherish its vibrant past. Initial anxieties arose when Hitchcock Wright & Partners, a Liverpool-based commercial property group, listed the pub for sale.

A spokesperson for the company confirmed that an offer had been received, contingent upon contract completion, but the sale remained unfinalized for several months. Staff at The Swan indicated that the transaction was likely to proceed 'soon,' with expectations that the venue would continue to operate as a pub. These hopes have now been realized with the announcement of a successful takeover.

Dominic and Fiona Hornsby, the accomplished duo behind the highly-regarded Bridewell pub in Campbell Square, have officially acquired The Swan Inn. The news was shared this evening, Friday, April 24th, via a post on The Bridewell’s X (formerly Twitter) account, featuring a photograph of Dominic Hornsby standing outside the newly acquired pub. The post expressed their excitement for the 'new adventure' and announced a brief closure for renovations and preparations before reopening.

The response from the public has been overwhelmingly positive, with numerous comments expressing well wishes and anticipation for the future of The Swan under its new management. The Hornsbys’ proven track record of success with The Bridewell, which earned the prestigious CAMRA Liverpool Pub of the Year award in both 2022 and 2023, provides reassurance that The Swan will be maintained as a thriving and beloved establishment.

This acquisition expands the couple’s growing portfolio of popular Liverpool pubs, which already includes The Denbigh Castle on Hackins Hey and The Pen Factory on Hope Street. The future of this Liverpool institution appears bright, promising to continue its legacy as a haven for alternative culture and a cherished local landmark





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