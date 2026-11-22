Liverpool dominated Manchester United with a 4-0 victory at Anfield, featuring goals from Florian Wirtz, Dominik Szoboszlai, Rio Ngumoha, and Victor Munoz in a pre-season friendly.

Liverfield delivered a comprehensive 4-0 victory over Manchester United in a pre-season friendly at Anfield, exposing significant vulnerabilities in the visitors' defense. Liverpool seized control of the match early, establishing a commanding lead within the first fifteen minutes that left Manchester United fearing an embarrassing battering. The performance highlighted a stark contrast in momentum and execution between the two Premier League giants on the day.

Liverpool's Early Dominance and Goals

Florian Wirtz opened the scoring for Liverpool on 13 minutes, converting a neat finish from a cross provided by Rio Ngumoha to make it 1-0. Dominik Szoboszlai doubled the advantage from a subsequent free-kick, smashing the ball home to extend Liverpool's lead. Rio Ngumoha, the 18-year-old England international, transitioned from provider to goalscorer in the second half, adding a third goal. Victor Munoz sealed the victory by scoring Liverpool's fourth goal late in the contest.

Also read Liverpool dismantles Manchester United in 7-0 rout

Carragher Criticizes De Lipt Performance

Jamie Carragher was particularly critical of Manchester United centre-back Matthijs de Ligt following the match, stating he felt sorry for the player who made his first start of the season at Anfield. Carragher noted that while De Ligt is a better centre-back than Harry Maguire based on his career achievements and clubs played for, his lack of recent match fitness was evident. He described De Ligt as being all over the place and admitted to pleading with the manager to remove him from the firing line.

Bruno Fernandes Reflects on Painful Loss

When the poor performance was put to Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes, he acknowledged the difficulty of the moment, describing the defeat as very painful and hurtful. He emphasized that the team is the only one capable of resolving the situation and pointed out that while they wanted results, today was not possible. Fernandes observed that despite the scoreline, he saw a lot of character from his teammates throughout the game.

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Context of Pre-Season Preparation

This high-profile friendly served as a critical opportunity for both clubs to test their new tactics and player combinations before the competitive season begins. For Liverpool, the four-goal performance demonstrated their attacking potency and set-piece efficiency, with key contributors like Wirtz and Szoboszlai showing immediate impact. The result provided a stern test for Manchester United, highlighting areas that require significant improvement before facing top-tier opposition in official matches.

Impact on Season Expectations

While pre-season results do not directly influence league standings, the nature of this defeat carries psychological weight for Manchester United as they prepare for their upcoming fixtures. Conversely, Liverpool's dominant display boosts confidence in their attacking options and defensive organization under the current coaching setup. The match underscored the gap in current match sharpness, particularly for players returning from international duty or injury, as both teams look to build momentum for the challenges ahead.