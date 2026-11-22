Liverpool defeated Manchester United 4-0 with Dominik Szoboszlai scoring a free-kick, Alexander Isak leading the line, and Leny Yoro sent off for United.

Liverpool beat rivals Manchester United 4-0 in the Premier League, with Dominik Szoboszlai opening the scoring from a driven free-kick and Alexander Isak causing problems before Leny Yoro was sent off.

The result leaves United in the bottom three. Alisson Becker caught one cross and took a few goal-kicks. He made a good save to deny Bruno Fernandes in stoppage time and had little else to do. Jeremy Jacquet went shoulder to shoulder with Bryan Mbeumo in the box at 0-0, although a penalty against the French defender would have been harsh.

Also read Tony Pulis Explains How Mauricio Pochettino Should Prepare for First Manchester United Game at Liverpool

Liverpool Midfield Dominates

Dominik Szoboszlai scored a fantastic driven free-kick to open the scoring, went close a few more times with long shots and generally bossed the midfield. Alexis Mac Allister did all the simple things right and allowed others to shine around him. He forced Senne Lammens into a top save in the first half. Liverpool scored their second and assisted their fourth.

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Five goals in four games for club and country now and looks close to his creative best. Liverpool scored their third with a calm finish, also set up their second after easily beating Diogo Dalot. Club and country have a real talent on their hands. Alexander Isak led the line well but missed some big chances.

He won the free-kick that resulted in Szoboszlai's goal and led to Leny Yoro's sending off. Senne Lammens could he have done better with the opener? He made a good save to deny Mac Allister and some decent stops after that. Leny Yoro did he have to make the tackle on Isak?

Manchester United Defensive Nightmares

It was almost as though he thought about whether he should and decided the answer was yes. Matthijs de Ligt made his first Premier League start in almost 12 months in the middle of a back three, but it turned into a nightmare with the early error that led to the opening goal and Yoro's red card. He struggled from that moment on against Liverpool's attack.

He was the least bad of the visitors' starting defence, but that isn't saying much. He was exposed completely by Barcola. Youri Tielemans saw concerns about a midfield partnership with Mainoo emerge again. He was not having the sustained impact required for a player of his experience.

Bryan Mbeumo had a couple of decent bursts that came to nothing, then was sacrificed after Yoro's red card. He received a consoling pat on the head from his new boss. Bruno Fernandes saw an early free-kick just wide and shot straight at Alisson. Given the carnage at Old Trafford this season, no wonder contract talks are on hold.

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Substitute Struggles And Frustration

He was furious at a free-kick given against him when he thought he was through. Patrick Dorgu was asked to do an awful lot, initially as wing-back, then further back. He was lucky Barcola fluffed his lines or his failure to keep an offside line would have been exposed. Matheus Cunha tried to keep simmering frustration in check.

Not easy in a losing side with no service. He was replaced at the break. Harry Maguire came on in the 22nd minute for Mbeumo. He couldn't have expected to be called on so soon.

He went into the middle of a back three and immediately blocked an Isak effort to prevent a third goal. He tried hard. Joshua Zirkzee came on in the 46th minute for Cunha. Pre-match rumours of a rare start proved unfounded.

He replaced Cunha at half-time and was asked to bring a different skillset to the number nine role. He was more physical but not as good and lost possession too easily. Noussair Mazraoui came on in the 65th minute for Dorgu. He was not really sure what he was supposed to do.

He tried to push forward as United's poor control brought more pressure. After the opportunity to rate players has closed, the score displayed represents the average from all the submissions by BBC Sport users.