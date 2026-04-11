Liverpool vs Fulham: Premier League Showdown at Anfield - How to Watch Live

Liverpool aims to end a three-game losing streak against Fulham at Anfield. Manager Arne Slot is under pressure, and this match is crucial for a turnaround. This article provides details on how to watch the Premier League match live, including information on using VPNs to bypass geo-restrictions for international viewers.

Liverpool faces Fulham at Anfield in a crucial Premier League match, desperately seeking to halt a three-game losing streak. New manager Arne Slot is under immense pressure to stabilize the team's performance, making this game a pivotal opportunity for a strong response. Fans worldwide eager to watch the match live can find details on English language live streams here, ensuring comprehensive access to all the game's action.

For viewers traveling or those seeking to bypass geo-restrictions and access their usual streaming services from abroad, a Virtual Private Network (VPN) provides a valuable solution. A VPN establishes a secure, encrypted online connection, allowing users to virtually change their location and access content as if they were in a different country, circumventing blackout restrictions and enabling them to watch their favorite team live. \Liverpool's recent form has been concerning, with only two wins in eight matches across all competitions since the beginning of March. This period includes one draw and five losses, culminating in a three-game losing streak with a combined score of 8-1. The FA Cup quarterfinal defeat to Manchester City, where Liverpool suffered a 4-0 thrashing, marked a particularly low point, and the situation didn't improve mid-week with a 2-0 Champions League quarterfinal first-leg loss to PSG, which produced their lowest expected goals under Arne Slot. In the league, they were defeated 2-1 at Brighton before the international break. Analyzing the numbers, the picture isn't favorable. Since late September, Liverpool has lost more league matches (10) than they've won (nine), with 11 teams accumulating more points during that timeframe. The silver lining is that finishing fifth will still guarantee Champions League football next season, and Liverpool currently occupies that position with seven games remaining. However, their lead is narrow; they're five points behind Aston Villa in fourth place and just three ahead of Everton in eighth, highlighting the tight competition. \Fulham, on the other hand, has demonstrated improved form. After a slow start to 2024, with only two wins in eight league matches, they've secured three victories in their last five games, including a 3-1 win over Burnley. Over the past six gameweeks, only four teams have earned more points, and they've shown resilience by collecting eight points from losing positions this year, surpassed only by Bournemouth and Manchester United. Currently positioned in ninth place, Fulham is ambitiously chasing a European spot for the first time since the 2011-12 season, just two points behind the top seven and five points behind Liverpool. A concern for Marco Silva’s side is their away record: while they've been strong at home, ranking fifth in the league, they've struggled on the road with only 15 points from 15 games and eight defeats. Several key players are unavailable for Liverpool due to injury, including Alisson Becker, Wataru Endo, Conor Bradley, and Giovanni Leoni. Fans wanting to watch the match on their TV can use VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone. Smart DNS also offers an alternative approach





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