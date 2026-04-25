Liverpool Woman Creates Thriving Community with Free Clothes Swaps

Poppy Rolt, a 23-year-old Liverpool resident, is organizing free clothes swaps across the city, promoting sustainable fashion and community engagement. The Swap Shop has gained popularity since its launch in December, hosting events in trendy locations like the Baltic Market and Kazimier Gardens.

A vibrant initiative is blossoming in Liverpool , spearheaded by a young woman named Poppy Rolt, who is transforming her love for fashion into a thriving community event .

The Swap Shop, launched in December of the previous year, provides a unique platform for individuals to refresh their wardrobes without spending any money, fostering a culture of sustainable style and communal exchange. Since its inception, the Swap Shop has successfully hosted events in a diverse range of Liverpool’s most popular and stylish locations, including the intimate setting of SubRosa, the vibrant Kazimier Gardens, the bustling Baltic Market, and the serene Granby Winter Garden.

These carefully chosen venues reflect Poppy’s commitment to creating accessible and appealing spaces for fashion enthusiasts. Poppy, a dedicated 23-year-old who balances a demanding 48-hour work week as a carer – including overnight shifts – with her passion project, graduated from the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts in 2024.

Despite the challenges of juggling work and her creative endeavor, she tirelessly organizes and runs the Swap Shop events entirely in her own time, fueled by a deep-seated belief in the power of style and the importance of sustainability. She eloquently expresses her personal connection to fashion, stating, ‘Clothes are also how I express myself. I love colourful clothes and mixing things and putting together a cool outfit.

When I put together a cool outfit I like knowing that my mind created that. I think fashion can be a form of art. ’ This artistic perspective underscores her desire to make fashion accessible and enjoyable for everyone. Her inspiration stemmed from a previous clothes swap event she attended years ago, coupled with a noticeable gap in similar opportunities within the city.

‘I’ve always loved second hand shopping and charity shopping. I went to a event on Kitchen Street years ago but I haven't seen many others since so I thought why not do it myself? ’ she explains, highlighting her proactive approach to filling a community need. The Swap Shop operates on a simple yet effective system.

Events, typically held monthly, welcome a wide array of clothing items – from everyday essentials like jeans and jumpers to statement pieces like jackets, accessories, and tops. To ensure fairness and manageability, a limit is placed on the number of items each participant can donate, usually between five and ten. In exchange for their contributions, swappers receive tokens that can be used to ‘purchase’ other items at the event.

More valuable items, such as jackets, earn a higher number of tokens, incentivizing the exchange of quality pieces. Unused tokens are conveniently rolled over to future events, and for those who arrive without donations, tokens can be purchased for a nominal fee of £2, ensuring inclusivity. While vintage items and popular sportswear brands like Patagonia and Kappa are frequently sought after, Poppy emphasizes that the condition and wearability of the clothing are paramount, rather than brand names or monetary value.

‘A lot of people will donate new or really nice pieces. I think it’s such a good mentality because they aren’t thinking about what they can get out of it, they just want the items to go to a new home. We’ve always got so many jeans, bottoms and loads of tops,’ she notes, reflecting the generous spirit of the community.

Poppy meticulously sorts and stores the donated clothes in her spare room, and leverages online platforms and social media, alongside promotional support from the event venues, to attract a growing number of eco-conscious fashion lovers across Liverpool. Originally from Hampshire and now residing near Sefton Park, Poppy observes that Liverpool fosters a uniquely expressive and accepting fashion culture.

‘I feel like people are quite expressive in Liverpool with their clothes. I come from a small town and people think I dress quite out there but I don’t worry in Liverpool about people looking at me. People have unique styles. ’ She also recognizes the increasing importance of sustainable fashion in the current climate, acknowledging that ‘Fast fashion is crazy right now and people are trying to go against that.

’ Looking ahead, Poppy envisions expanding the Swap Shop’s reach and impact.

‘I hope it will grow in size. It would be amazing if it could be a stand alone event like when you get huge kilo sales. It would be cool to have a swap shop on that level with racks and racks of clothing. ’ The next Swap Shop event is scheduled for May 4th at the Baltic Market, running from 12pm to 4pm. Further details can be found on Instagram @theswapshopx





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