Livestreamer Clavicular Faces Career Uncertainty After Suspected Overdose and Hospitalization

Internet personality Clavicular, also known as Braden Eric Peters, is grappling with the potential end of his popular livestreaming career after a suspected overdose led to hospitalization. He expressed a desire to quit substances but stated his IRL streaming content relies heavily on them, leaving him unsure of his future.

Internet personality Clavicular , whose real name is Braden Eric Peters , has expressed a desire to abstain from substances following a recent hospitalization attributed to a suspected overdose . However, the 20-year-old 'looksmaxxer' faces a significant dilemma regarding his popular livestreaming career, which he claims is inextricably linked to his use of what he refers to as 'substances.'

Peters was hesitant to discuss the specifics of his hospital admission but openly addressed his future plans during a livestream on Wednesday evening, shortly before attending a scheduled club appearance. The events leading to his hospitalization became apparent during a livestream the previous night, where Clavicular began to exhibit slurred speech and distress, prompting concern from his colleagues who attempted to assist him.

Hours after his release from the hospital, he stated during another livestream, I ain't gonna be doing any more substances for a little while. Hopefully forever. But that means I can't really IRL stream because as you guys know I'm quite brutal without that s***. IRL streams, or In Real Life streams, involve creators broadcasting their daily activities and adventures in real-time, outside of a typical desk or gaming setup. Clavicular's IRL content often features him engaging in nightlife activities and social interactions.

This sentiment of potential career termination surprised many of his followers. Clavicular elaborated, I think I have to figure something else out. I have to figure out a new method. I can practice mogging sober or find a new form of content. He even expressed a sense of finality, stating, I don't know. It's f***ing done for. It's f***ing done for. Mogging, in internet slang, refers to the act of presenting oneself as significantly more attractive, stylish, or physically superior than others, thereby outshining them.

Despite his stated commitment to sobriety, Clavicular proceeded with a planned appearance at a Miami nightclub later that evening. He had announced his involvement in a new venture at the Bacara Club in Miami on Wednesday, April 15. Many fans had questioned whether he would be able to attend, given his early morning hospital discharge. However, he confirmed his attendance via his Instagram Story, stating, Hey guys, I'm all good. Bacara Club grand opening is still tonight, so I will see you guys at 12. He also posted a text overlay on a clip: See y’all tonight at @bacaraclub.

Clavicular's decision to appear at the Bacara Club was met with encouragement from his fans, even as friends and family urged him to prioritize his recovery after the alarming medical incident. He had previously disclosed that he had used substances to cope with feeling 'neurotypical' in public settings, acknowledging his autism diagnosis. This admission followed a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account, where he shared a selfie showcasing visible red markings on his face, stating, Just got home, that was brutal. He also claimed the situation was so severe that he required a 'life support mask' during his hospital stay.

Meanwhile, sources close to Clavicular have expressed deep concern to TMZ regarding the rapid ascent of his fame at such a young age. Insiders describe him as a 'sweet kid at heart' and indicate that his inner circle wants him to focus on his health rather than attending social events so soon after a serious medical emergency. The influencer was seen in a grey suit at the club, even joining rappers Blueface and O. T. Genasis on stage





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Clavicular Braden Eric Peters Livestreaming Suspected Overdose Sobriety

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Looksmaxxing influencer Clavicular hospitalised following suspected overdose during livestreamThe controversial ‘looksmaxxer’ influencer Clavicular has reportedly been hospitalised after suffering a suspected overdose live on camera.

Read more »

Looksmaxxing influencer Clavicular hospitalised after suspected overdose on livestreamThe streamer, whose real name is Braden Peters, is in a stable condition at a hospital in Miami after a livestream on the platform Kick on Tuesday evening showed him struggling

Read more »

Looksmaxxing Influencer Clavicular Hospitalized After Livestream Appears to Show OverdoseSocial media influencer Clavicular, known for promoting extreme physical alteration methods, was hospitalized after a livestream abruptly ended, with reports suggesting a suspected overdose. The 20-year-old, whose real name is Braden Eric Peters, was seen slurring his speech and appearing unwell during the broadcast.

Read more »

Looksmaxxing Influencer Clavicular Hospitalized After Suspected Overdose During LivestreamSocial media personality Clavicular, known for his extreme 'looksmaxxing' content, was hospitalized following a suspected overdose that was captured on a live stream. The incident, which involved slurred speech and loss of consciousness, has raised concerns about the dangerous practices promoted within the 'looksmaxxing' community and Clavicular's association with controversial figures.

Read more »

Clavicular Plans Club Appearance Day After Hospitalization for Suspected OverdoseInternet personality Clavicular, also known as Braden Eric Peters, is scheduled to make a club appearance just a day after being hospitalized for a suspected overdose that interrupted a livestream. Despite family concerns and a recent medical emergency, Peters is proceeding with his plans.

Read more »

Clavicular Pushes Through Club Appearance Hours After Hospitalization Following Suspected OverdoseInternet personality Clavicular, real name Braden Eric Peters, is set to make a club appearance in Miami just one day after a suspected overdose led to his hospitalization and an abrupt end to a livestream. Despite family concerns and a recent discharge from the hospital where he reportedly used a life support mask, Clavicular plans to proceed with his scheduled event, citing substance use as a coping mechanism for feeling neurotypical in public.

Read more »