Livia Firth Launches Scathing Attack on Gwyneth Paltrow Over Israeli Property Advert, Vows to 'Cancel' Actress

Livia Firth, ex-wife of actor Colin Firth, has publicly condemned Gwyneth Paltrow after the actress appeared in an advertising campaign for an Israeli luxury real estate development. The backlash centres on perceived insensitivity amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, with critics accusing Paltrow of supporting Israel's military actions in Gaza and Lebanon. Firth, an eco-activist who runs a sustainable farm in Italy, announced she has cancelled Paltrow's planned visit and launched a fierce online critique. The incident has sparked a broader social media debate, with some defending Paltrow's right to express Jewish pride and others accusing her of moral detachment. The controversy underscores the intense polarization surrounding celebrity endorsements and geopolitical conflicts.

Livia Firth , the former spouse of acclaimed actor Colin Firth , has unleashed a striking public condemnation of actress Gwyneth Paltrow following Paltrow's participation in a promotional video for Aviv Melisron , an Israel i high-end residential property developer.

The advertisement, which showcases Paltrow in a luxurious Herzliya apartment complex, has ignited significant controversy across social media platforms. Many users have accused the Oscar-winning actress of implicitly endorsing Israel's ongoing military operations in Gaza and Lebanon, suggesting that her involvement with the Israeli real estate sector represents a stark disconnect from the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the region.

The criticism has been particularly virulent, with some commenters framing Paltrow's actions as a betrayal of basic human solidarity during a time of intense conflict. Joining this chorus of disapproval, Livia Firth, who was married to Colin Firth for over two decades before their 2019 separation, has taken a pronounced stance against Paltrow.

In an Instagram video posted this week, Firth declared that she had personally cancelled Paltrow's imminent visit to Quintosapore, the sustainable farm she co-founded and manages on the border between Tuscany and Umbria. The trip was reportedly intended as a 'soil-to-fork farm experience' for Paltrow. Firth's criticism was blunt and personal, questioning Paltrow's ethics and awareness: 'Making an ad for a luxury condo is as disgusting as it can be for someone privilege... How detached are you from reality?

You're either so detached that you need to be cancelled, because you live in another world. Or you're actually a really, really nasty person. Or you are stupid.

' The farm, which maintains close ties to Colin Firth-who starred alongside Paltrow in 'Shakespeare in Love'-has thus become an unlikely battleground for this cultural and political dispute. The advertisement itself features Paltrow waking up in a sleek high-rise, preparing for her day while extolling the virtues of residing near a park.

'There's a reason the world's most iconic buildings are by a park,' she remarks before instructing a driver to head to '51 Park,' the flagship Aviv Melisron development in the affluent coastal city of Herzliya. Critics have seized upon the imagery, juxtaposing scenes of luxury with news reports from Gaza. One widely shared post on X (formerly Twitter) stated: 'Gwyneth Paltrow promotes $10M penthouses in Herzliya while Gaza burns and Lebanon bleeds.

' Another user wrote: 'Something deeply unspeakably sinister about this thin, wealthy, white woman looking for any possible opportunity to collaborate with a state committing genocide in across at least two states. ' The rhetoric has grown increasingly severe, with claims like 'She signed a $10M contract with the murderers of 17,000 children in Gaza,' referencing Palestinian casualty figures from the Israeli military campaign. Conversely, a substantial counter-narrative has emerged in Paltrow's defence.

Supporters highlight her Jewish heritage and her previous advocacy against antisemitism, particularly following the Hamas attacks on October 7, 2023. Those events, which resulted in approximately 1,200 Israeli deaths and the abduction of dozens, precipitated the current war. Defenders argue that Paltrow's decision to engage with an Israeli company should be seen as an affirmation of Jewish identity and a rejection of what they perceive as rising global antisemitism.

One X user commented: 'Paltrow, who is Jewish, has spoken out consistently against antisemitism and raised her voice to free the hostages.

' Another wrote: 'So many has-been celebs demonize Israel to revive failing careers. The biggest stars know that refusing to dehumanize Israelis isn't just great business. It's the right thing to do.

' A third praised her: 'Props to Oscar-winning actress @Gwyneth Paltrow for agreeing to be the face of an advertising campaign for an apartment complex project in Herzliya, Israel... Gwyneth has not allowed woke cancel culture prevent her from showing her Jewish pride... Thank you Gwyneth for standing on the right side of history.

' The Daily Mail, which first reported the story, has reached out to Paltrow's representatives for a response, though no comment had been provided at the time of publication. This incident reflects the profound challenges faced by public figures navigating highly polarized geopolitical landscapes. For Livia Firth, a long-time environmental and humanitarian activist, Paltrow's advertisement represents an ethical failing that warrants social and professional repercussions-a 'cancellation' that extends beyond mere disagreement.

For others, it is an example of courageous defiance against a perceived trend of anti-Israeli sentiment. The war in Gaza, which has seen Israel's retaliatory strikes cause widespread destruction and displace the majority of Gaza's two million residents, remains a deeply fraught subject. The conflict's human toll-with tens of thousands of Palestinian casualties reported by local health authorities-continues to fuel debates about complicity, activism, and the role of celebrity in international affairs.

As it stands, the dispute between Firth and Paltrow personalizes a much larger, anguished global conversation about responsibility, representation, and the moral weight of commercial partnerships in times of war





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Gwyneth Paltrow Livia Firth Colin Firth Israel Gaza Aviv Melisron Herzliya Advertisement Controversy Celebrity Boycott Social Media Backlash Jewish Heritage Antisemitism October 7 Attacks Luxury Real Estate Cancel Culture

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