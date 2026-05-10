Living Full-Time on a Luxury Cruise Liner: A British Expat's Perspective

Fraser Allen, a British expat, has been living full-time on a luxury cruise liner since December 2024. He has visited 146 different ports and found the all-inclusive lifestyle to be 'great' but also mentioned some challenges, particularly in Rio, Brazil.

Living full-time on a luxury cruise liner could be the way to go for those who don't want to worry about laundry or cooking. Fraser Allen, a British expat, has fully embraced this lifestyle since moving onto Villa Vie Residences' ship, Odyssey, in December 2024.

He has lived on and off the ship since and has visited 146 different ports. The all-inclusive lifestyle costs Allen $125 per day for an inside cabin, which includes food, laundry, and entertainment.

However, he has additional expenses for toothpaste, snacks, clothing, and excursions. Allen funds his cruising adventure with a savings pot, pensions, and rental income from his house. He has found the process of downsizing to be highly illuminating but still struggles with some residents. Rio, in Brazil, was a challenging port for him due to security issues





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Cruise Liner All-Inclusive Lifestyle Downsizing Rio Brazil Security Issues

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