Livvy Dunne Cheered for Boyfriend, Pirates Pitcher Paul Skenes, After He Gave Up a Home Run to Blue Jays' George Springer

Livvy Dunne was in Canada to cheer for her boyfriend who is a Pittsburgh Pirates ace, Paul Skenes. After a below-par performance by Skenes, Dunne was heard dropping a profanity.

Social media sensation Livvy Dunne was in Canada to cheer for her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes , during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays .

Unfortunately for both Dunne and Skenes, it took three pitches for the evening to go completely awry. The Pirates star pitcher gave up a home run to Blue Jays leadoff hitter George Springer on an 0-2 count to start the day off horribly. Broadcast cameras caught Dunne cheering for Skenes as he almost struck Springer out. But once the ball left the Toronto star's bat, Dunne let out a dejected, 'F***.

F***.

' When the cameras found her again, she had a sour look on her face as her boyfriend kept getting shelled throughout the day. Skenes struggled against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering four earned runs. The Sportsnet broadcast in Canada was left amused at Dunne's attendance.

'I believe she attends almost every single game of his and she is invested. She is not just sitting around and looking around,' said broadcaster Dan Shulman.

'She is into the game - emotional, occasionally profane... but she is invested in the successes and rare failures of her Cy Young-winning boyfriend Paul Skenes. That's a power couple right there.

' Unfortunately for Skenes, his performance wasn't so powerful as he gave up nine hits and four earned runs across five innings with only two strikeouts. It's a rare slip-up for the reigning NL Cy Young winner, who has had an otherwise strong season. Skenes leads baseball in WHIP and is top-20 in ERA and strikeouts across the league





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Livvy Dunne Cheered For Her Boyfriend Pittsburgh Pirates Paul Skenes George Springer Toronto Blue Jays Sportsnet

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