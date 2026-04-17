Livvy Dunne Dazzles on Baywatch Set: First Acting Role Glimpsed

Social media sensation and former LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne offers fans a behind-the-scenes look at her acting debut in the Baywatch reboot. Dunne shared snaps from the Malibu set, posing with castmates Shay Mitchell and Hassie Harrison, as she takes on the role of a junior lifeguard, balancing her new career with support for her MLB pitcher boyfriend, Paul Skenes.

Former LSU gymnast and social media influencer Livvy Dunne has provided fans with an exclusive peek into the production of the highly anticipated Baywatch reboot, marking her significant debut in the acting world.

The 23-year-old star secured her first major acting role as a junior lifeguard in the reimagined series, joining a star-studded cast that includes fellow Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Brooks Nader, actresses Hassie Harrison, Shay Mitchell, Jessica Belkin, and TikTok personality Noah Beck.

Dunne was recently pictured on the shores of Malibu, immersed in the filming process and sharing candid moments from the set via her Instagram stories. In one shared image, she is seen embracing a relaxed vibe, sitting cross-legged on the sand in a stylish petrol blue athleisure set, with the picturesque Pacific Ocean and a breathtaking sunset serving as her backdrop. The image captured her leaning her head on her hands, exuding a sense of contentment amidst the bustling filming environment.

Dunne also shared a jovial selfie alongside castmates Shay Mitchell, known for her role in Pretty Little Liars, and Hassie Harrison. Mitchell was pictured with her arms enthusiastically raised, sporting a white crew-neck sweater that bore the iconic Baywatch logo in red. Meanwhile, Harrison offered a subtle hint of the show's classic crimson swimsuit, visible beneath her white tank top, a nod to the original series' iconic visual identity.

The transition to acting follows Dunne's successful conclusion of her collegiate gymnastics career last year. Her departure from competitive gymnastics has paved the way for her to explore new professional avenues. However, balancing her burgeoning acting career with her personal life, particularly her relationship with Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes, has presented a demanding schedule.

Dunne has demonstrated unwavering support for Skenes, frequently traveling across the country to attend his games, especially those where he is scheduled to pitch. Her dedication means she often juggles extensive travel, filming commitments, and supporting her boyfriend’s baseball season. This past week alone exemplifies her packed itinerary: attending two of Skenes' pitching appearances, filming for Baywatch, and making an appearance at the Coachella festival to witness Justin Bieber's headline performance.

Dunne's excitement about her acting debut was evident in a recent TikTok video, where she humorously detailed her whirlwind schedule. The video humorously outlined a day that included watching her boyfriend pitch, flying to Los Angeles for Baywatch filming, attending a surprise trip to Palm Springs, enjoying the Coachella festival and afterparties, and then traveling back to Pittsburgh, often with little sleep, to catch Skenes' games.

The new Baywatch series, greenlit for a 12-episode order for the 2026-2027 season by Fox, focuses on Hobie Buchannon stepping into the captaincy role, following in the legacy of his father, Mitch Buchannon. The reimagining introduces a new ensemble of lifeguards tasked with protecting the Los Angeles coastline.

The casting of social media personalities like Dunne and Nader has drawn some attention and surprise from the public, given their primary renown for their online presence rather than extensive acting credits. Despite some initial backlash, the cast appears enthusiastic about the project.

Dunne herself has expressed her long-standing passion for acting, revealing that she had considered pursuing it even during her time at LSU, but prioritized her athletic commitments. Now, with her gymnastics career concluded, she has the opportunity to dedicate more time to creative endeavors. She articulated that witnessing hard work culminate in success, whether in individual pursuits like gymnastics or collaborative projects like acting, is immensely gratifying





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