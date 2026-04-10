Livvy Dunne Debuts New Look and Shares Entrepreneurial Aspirations

Former LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne opens up about her ambitions beyond athletics, discussing her new style, brand partnerships, and future business ventures in a Boardroom interview.

Livvy Dunne has unveiled a fresh new look and shared her entrepreneurial ambitions in a recent interview, offering a glimpse into her evolving life. Hot on the heels of her 2026 Sports Illustrated feature, Dunne traded her swimwear for a chic, oversized suit for her cover shoot with Boardroom. The 23-year-old showcased her new style on Instagram, posing on a New York rooftop in the tailored ensemble.

Adding to the photoshoot, Dunne, who has been occupied with the remake of Baywatch, also modeled a high-slit black skirt paired with a white top for another series of images. On her Instagram, she wrote Suited up for the first Boardroom print cover ever ;) Thank you Boardroom & richkleiman from capturing my journey from athlete to investor. The photos quickly gained traction, with fans praising the former LSU gymnast's versatility and ability to pull off diverse styles. In a revealing interview with Boardroom, Dunne discussed her transition from an LSU gymnast to an aspiring entrepreneur. She talked openly about her ongoing brand collaborations while expressing her desire to eventually own her own business. She stated to the publication I gravitate towards creative pursuits by nature. My family is quite creative. I come from a family of entrepreneurs. I am looking forward to having my own venture one day. I am inspired by Hailey Bieber, whom I saw a few weeks ago at the Super Bowl, and thought to myself, You're a bada** businesswoman. This is truly inspiring for young women. I aspire to be like her. Recently, Tom Brady's NoBull brand enlisted social media personality and former LSU gymnast Dunne as its newest ambassador. Dunne announced this through a photo shoot on her Instagram account featuring athletic apparel from the brand. She captioned the photos Sooo excited to join the nobull team alongside tombrady as an athlete, investor, and partner... LFG! During the interview, Dunne provided further insight into her entrepreneurial goals. Dunne's investment in the athletic brand NoBull was publicized in February. She also has a partnership with Accelerator Active Energy, the energy drink company. Brady also commented on Dunne's post with his famous LFG phrase and three raised hand emojis. In 2025, Dunne collaborated with Accelerator Active Energy, creating her own beverage flavor. She assisted with the brand's relaunch and discussed her activities in the sponsorship landscape with Entrepreneur. She told the publication, I place a high value on extended partnerships. Single-deal agreements can be good, particularly if you genuinely appreciate the product, but long-term relationships demonstrate loyalty to the team, the partnership, and the product. She has also spent the last month developing her on-screen career, appearing in the remake of the iconic movie Baywatch, having previously admitted her passion for acting. For Dunne, this adds to her growing business empire, which she has continued to build upon since leaving full-time athletics





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