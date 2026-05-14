Livvy Dunne's Fourth Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Pictorial Turns Into a Spectacle in Mexico

Livvy Dunne's fourth Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue pictorial turned into the spectacle of the year for one small village in Mexico. The picture shoot featuring Dunne standing alongside a team of horses drew some rather hospitable locals.

Livvy Dunne 's fourth Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue pictorial turned into the spectacle of the year for one small village in Mexico. As the LSU gymnast-turned-influencer and model told Jimmy Fallon on NBC's Tonight Show, the picture shoot featuring Dunne standing alongside a team of horses drew some rather hospitable locals.

The grinning Fallon mused that the locals just wanted to see the horses and not the famed swimsuit model. At one point, Dunne told Fallon, the villagers made her a pina colada to cool down. Dunne is pictured alongside late-night host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night. Dunne visited The Tonight Show to promote several upcoming projects on her horizon.

Dunne is known as the girlfriend of Pittsburgh Pirates ace and reigning National League Cy Young winner, Paul Skenes. But she's also breaking into acting now as part of Fox's reboot of the 1990s favorite, Baywatch. Dunne had previously been rejected for a role on HBO's White Lotus and she was admittedly nervous acting in front of the camera on Baywatch.

Dunne's latest photoshoot comes just weeks after she set pulses racing when collaborating with actress Sydney Sweeney's new lingerie brand. Sweeney, the star of season three of 'Euphoria' on HBO, launched the intimates brand SYRN earlier this year. Dunne shot the photos in front of a pink open-top car with a full face of makeup, a white cami top, jean shorts, and the lingerie brand's boy shorts





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Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Livvy Dunne Jimmy Fallon Baywatch Acting Brand Deals Miller Lite SYRN Stagecoach Country Music Festival

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