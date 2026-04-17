Livvy Dunne Shares Behind-the-Scenes Glimpses from Baywatch Reboot Filming

Former gymnast and social media sensation Livvy Dunne reveals exciting behind-the-scenes footage from the set of the Baywatch reboot, marking her debut in a major acting role as a junior lifeguard and showcasing her busy schedule balancing this new venture with her personal life.

Gymnastics standout turned actress Livvy Dunne has offered her social media followers an exclusive look behind the scenes of the highly anticipated Baywatch reboot. The 23-year-old former LSU Tiger, who has transitioned into acting following the conclusion of her collegiate gymnastics career, is making her mark in her first major acting role.

Dunne is part of a vibrant ensemble cast that includes fellow Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Brooks Nader, actresses Hassie Harrison and Shay Mitchell, and TikTok personality Noah Beck. Filming is underway in picturesque Malibu, with Dunne sharing glimpses of the action on her Instagram story, describing the set as the best in the world. In one candid shot, Dunne is seen in a relaxed athleisure ensemble, a petrol blue two-piece, sitting cross-legged on the sandy shore with the Pacific Ocean providing a stunning backdrop under a warm, setting sun. She later shared a selfie with castmates Shay Mitchell, known for her role in Pretty Little Liars, and Hassie Harrison. Mitchell was captured with her arms raised in exhilaration, sporting a white crew-neck sweater with the iconic red Baywatch logo. Harrison offered a peek at the show's classic crimson swimsuit, visible beneath her white tank top. Dunne's departure from competitive gymnastics last year has opened the door for these new creative pursuits. However, balancing her burgeoning acting career with her personal life, particularly her relationship with Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes, has presented a unique set of challenges. Dunne is a dedicated supporter of Skenes, often traveling across the country to attend his starts, a commitment that has recently seen her juggling filming, travel, and attending major events like Coachella to watch Justin Bieber. Her TikTok videos have humorously documented this demanding schedule, which includes early mornings to watch Skenes pitch, flights to Los Angeles for Baywatch filming, surprise trips to Palm Springs, and attending celebrity parties, all with minimal sleep. Dunne's role in the Baywatch reboot is a recurring one as a junior lifeguard. The reimagined series, set to premiere in the 2026-2027 season with a 12-episode order, will focus on Hobie Buchannon taking over the role of Baywatch captain, following in his father Mitch Buchannon's footsteps. The casting of social media personalities like Dunne and Nader alongside more established actors has drawn attention, with some questioning their acting experience. Despite any initial skepticism, Dunne has expressed genuine enthusiasm for her acting debut, stating it's a long-held passion that she now has the time to pursue since finishing her studies. She finds immense satisfaction in seeing hard work pay off, whether in a sport or a creative endeavor. This new chapter signifies a significant step for the athlete as she explores the entertainment industry





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