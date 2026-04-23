Livvy Dunne Sparks Excitement with Sydney Sweeney Lingerie Collaboration and 'Baywatch' Role

Social media star Livvy Dunne has generated buzz by wearing lingerie from actress Sydney Sweeney's brand, SYRN, and is set to appear in the 'Baywatch' reboot, marking her acting debut while balancing a relationship with MLB pitcher Paul Skenes.

Livvy Dunne , the social media sensation and former LSU gymnast, has ignited excitement among her fans by subtly showcasing lingerie from Sydney Sweeney 's recently launched brand, SYRN .

Sweeney, known for her role in the acclaimed HBO series 'Euphoria,' debuted SYRN earlier this year, and Dunne's association marks a significant step for the brand, given her massive online following and cultural influence. The connection was first noticed when Dunne shared photos of her outfit planned for the Stagecoach country music festival, held in Coachella Valley.

The images revealed the 'SYRN' logo integrated into her ensemble – a white cami top, jean shorts, and the brand's boyshorts, all set against the backdrop of a vibrant pink convertible. The response was immediate and overwhelmingly positive, with fans flooding the comments section with praise and enthusiastic calls for a full-fledged collaboration between Dunne and Sweeney.

Comments ranged from playful requests like 'Please Lord let Sydney and Livvy collab, the people need it,' to hopeful predictions of a joint appearance at Stagecoach, and even humorous inquiries about a potential 'crossover episode.

' Beyond the lingerie collaboration, Dunne is actively pursuing a career in acting, marking a significant transition from her athletic background. Having concluded her gymnastics career with LSU last year, she is now making her acting debut in the highly anticipated reboot of 'Baywatch.

' Fox announced a 12-episode order for the reimagined series, slated for the 2026-2027 season, and Dunne has secured a recurring role as a junior lifeguard. The new 'Baywatch' will follow Hobie Buchannon, son of the iconic Mitch Buchannon, as he takes on the mantle of captain, leading a new generation of lifeguards along the Los Angeles coastline.

Dunne's foray into acting isn't entirely new; she previously auditioned for a role in 'The White Lotus,' acknowledging the initial nervousness but quickly reframing it in the context of her demanding gymnastics career. She expressed a natural inclination towards creative pursuits, citing a family history of entrepreneurship and a strong desire to explore the world of acting. This transition highlights Dunne’s ambition to leverage her platform and explore diverse opportunities beyond the realm of sports.

Balancing her burgeoning acting career with her personal life presents its own set of challenges, particularly given her relationship with Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes. Dunne is a dedicated supporter of Skenes, making a conscious effort to attend as many of his games as possible, including those of the reigning NL Cy Young winner. This commitment often requires frequent travel across the country, demanding careful coordination to accommodate her filming schedule and personal commitments.

Dunne’s journey exemplifies a modern influencer navigating multiple career paths and maintaining a high-profile relationship, all while captivating a large and engaged audience. Her ability to seamlessly transition from elite athlete to actress and fashion influencer demonstrates her versatility and entrepreneurial spirit. The combination of her athletic background, social media prowess, and now, acting aspirations, positions her as a rising star with a unique and compelling narrative.

The SYRN collaboration and 'Baywatch' role are just the latest chapters in a rapidly evolving career, promising continued growth and exciting opportunities for Livvy Dunne





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Livvy Dunne Sydney Sweeney SYRN Baywatch Acting Lingerie Stagecoach Paul Skenes

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