Livvy Dunne Transitions from Gymnastics to Acting, Auditions for The White Lotus and Lands Baywatch Role

Former NCAA gymnast Livvy Dunne is expanding her career beyond sports and social media, revealing her first acting audition for The White Lotus and securing a role in the Baywatch reboot. Dunne discusses her transition, her approach to acting, and her continued connection to fitness through her involvement with NOBULL.

Former NCAA gymnast and social media sensation Livvy Dunne has revealed details about her foray into the acting world. Dunne, who has transitioned away from competitive sports, is now making strides in social media, securing endorsements, and exploring acting opportunities. In a recent interview featured in the April edition of Boardroom, Dunne shared her experience auditioning for a role in the popular HBO dark comedy series, The White Lotus , for its upcoming fourth season.

She described the experience as bringing back the familiar feeling of being an athlete, acknowledging the nerves that came with her first audition. Dunne recounted the initial anxiety, recalling her thoughts: Oh man, what if I forget the lines? However, she quickly put things into perspective, comparing it to the demanding physical feats she had conquered as a gymnast. I've done things way harder than this in my life. Whoa. I flipped on a beam in front of 13,500 people, she told Boardroom co-founder Rich Kleiman. She admitted it was different and that she might have preferred doing a backflip in front of the casting director. Despite not landing the role in The White Lotus, Dunne saw the audition as a valuable learning experience. She approached it with the same determination and discipline she applied to her gymnastics career. \Following her audition for The White Lotus, Dunne has continued to pursue acting, undergoing numerous auditions and receiving coaching to refine her skills. She is now set to appear in a reboot of the iconic beach lifeguard drama series Baywatch. Dunne shared that she has embraced the creative aspects of her life, highlighting her family's entrepreneurial background and her own passion for acting, which she developed during her college years. She has found great enjoyment in the process. She revealed the enjoyment of in-person auditions and found it exciting. I didn't know what to expect, and it was honestly really fun. And I've done a few more auditions since. Not in person, but that one was pretty cool. I did enjoy doing it in person. It felt like I was an athlete again. The former LSU gymnast has embraced the acting world and has been working on her craft by rehearsing scripts and working with an acting coach. She described acting as something she had been passionate about since college, but lacked the time and resources to pursue fully as a student-athlete. She has been very busy and has been working with her mom and an acting coach. She couldn't find the balance between being a student athlete and working with brands. So it's something I took on after college and it's been so much fun. I have my mom standing there helping me memorize the scripts. I have an amazing acting coach.\Dunne's venture into acting marks a significant shift in her career trajectory, as she continues to build her brand and explore new creative avenues. She is already slated to appear in the Baywatch reboot, which is scheduled to premiere on Fox during the 2026-27 television season. Dunne has experience in front of the camera and in a swimsuit. Her modeling career has included several appearances in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition. Her pivot into acting reflects her broader interest in creative endeavors. Beyond acting, Dunne is also maintaining a connection with the fitness world. She has recently acquired equity in NOBULL, a fitness company co-founded by Tom Brady. This indicates her continued interest in the athletic space. Her ability to navigate the worlds of sports, social media, and now acting, underscores her versatility and her capacity to succeed in diverse fields. She's working hard to make her mark on the entertainment industry and will likely appear in more productions





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