Liz Jones Reveals Final Moments of Ex-Fiance David Scrace Before His Death

Journalist Liz Jones shares the poignant final correspondence with her ex-fiance David Scrace, detailing his hospitalization, their deep bond, and his passing last night in London.

Journalist Liz Jones has opened up about the final days of her ex-fiance David Scrace, revealing intimate details of his struggle with severe breathing difficulties and their enduring connection despite a history of complex personal dynamics. The revelation follows a message from Scrace's son confirming that the writer passed away last night in London, surrounded by family.

The Medical Dilemma and Home Care Debate

David Scrace was recently confined to a hospital setting where he faced critical challenges regarding his ability to breathe independently. After two days without communication, he reached out to Jones to discuss a difficult proposition: transferring his care from the medical facility to her home. He expressed being over ninety percent sold on the idea of joining her in what he described as a fabulous and peaceful setting, particularly with the added benefit of overnight companionship from their cat, Pissy Missy.

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However, Scrace candidly outlined the significant logistical and physical drawbacks of such a move. He noted that the disruption to Jones's daily life would far exceed her expectations. The plan required storing her own bed to accommodate the hospital equipment he would need, including oxygen supplies, intravenous drips, and various medications. The journey itself posed a severe risk, as Scrace warned that even the minor exertion of sitting up could trigger panic breathing that felt akin to drowning, potentially costing him his life during transit.

He also expressed deep reluctance to leave his support network, noting the surprising number of people who cared for him. Jones attempted to mitigate the logistical burden by suggesting her office be converted into a guest room for the medical setup. She offered to cancel her upcoming travel plans to Belfast for Halloween to facilitate his transfer, a gesture Scrace firmly rejected. He urged her to proceed with her trip, stating that he did not want her to alter her life for his sake, even while admitting that not being near her felt fundamentally wrong.

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Health Crisis and Emotional Bonding

The situation deteriorated the following day when Scrace suffered a severe attack that rendered him unable to breathe. He described the experience as trying to maintain calm through sheer panic. Interestingly, amidst the intensive care provided by nurses, oxygen therapy, and pharmaceutical interventions, Scrace reported that the most effective relief came from Vicks VapoRub, an item he had carried in his personal bag. This incident highlighted his unconventional approach to health and his reliance on simple, personal remedies during moments of extreme distress.

Jones responded to his health decline by purchasing a Smeg espresso machine, intending to provide him with comforts such as sugary lattes and cappuccinos. She sent him a photo of the appliance, only to receive a melancholic reply. Scrace acknowledged the machine would likely make great coffee but added that he regretted he would never get the chance to taste it. This exchange underscored the gravity of his condition and the poignant reality that he expected his time to be limited.

His respiratory issues continued to worsen, leading to urgent messages inquiring about Jones's location in London. He advised her that she did not need to rush back immediately but assured her she could hop on a train instantly if his condition changed. Jones sent him an engagement photograph they had taken at the Alexander House Hotel and Utopia Spa in East Grinstead. His response, asking what happened to that lovely young couple, mixed humor with the sadness of their separated paths, to which Jones retorted with a characteristic sharp remark.

Personal History and Unlikely Acts of Kindness

Reflecting on their relationship, Jones noted that Scrace was a crazy, risk-taking rebel who maintained surprisingly old-fashioned habits, such as drinking Lucozade. Their relationship was fraught with history, including moments where he ruined mini-breaks, called her offensive names via text, and once took back the engagement ring when she began dating another man, Neil. He had also once kidnapped her cat without warning, leading to a days-long search. Despite these turbulent episodes, Jones acknowledged that he would do anything for her, offering sanctuary during her housing crisis and assisting in a humanitarian effort.

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One notable instance involved Scrace traveling to France to intercept three Herdwick lambs being exported from the Lake District for ritual slaughter. He managed to buy the animals but struggled with the paperwork required to repatriate them. He ended up babysitting the lambs for six months, a process so lengthy that grass grew in the boot of his Jaguar. He eventually secured a forever home for them, demonstrating a deep commitment to their welfare despite the personal inconvenience.

Jones admitted that Scrace disliked her column, believing her writing was a significant factor in their inability to live as a conventional couple. He had access to her innermost thoughts, a level of intimacy she noted many partners lacked. Although he once held the ring she had given him, he had since given his blessing for her to write about him now. Jones reflected on her own mortality, imagining her funeral and wondering if Scrace would even be present, given his fragile health and their complicated past.

The Final Notification and Legacy

The narrative concludes on a Sunday night with a WhatsApp message from David Scrace's son. He informed Jones that his father had passed away the previous night, surrounded by his partner, son, and other family members. The son confirmed that Scrace wanted Jones to have the ring he had originally bought for her, offering to send it or meet her in London when she next visited.

This final gesture closed a complex chapter between two individuals who, despite their history of conflict and separation, maintained a profound bond. The confirmation of his death in London marks the end of a life defined by rebellion, deep loyalty, and unique acts of kindness, leaving behind a legacy of complicated but undeniable affection for those who knew him best.