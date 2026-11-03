Lizbeth Guadalupe Sherman Pleads Guilty to $18 Million Wire Fraud Scheme

Retired venture capitalist's former assistant pleads guilty to stealing nearly $18 million for luxury goods. The scheme lasted ten years, ending in a massive asset seizure and a March 2027 sentencing date.

Lizbeth Guadalupe Sherman, a 47-year-old former executive assistant from El Dorado Hills, California, has pled guilty to one count of wire fraud for embezzling nearly $18 million from her former employer. The US Attorney's Office announced the plea deal on Monday, revealing a decade-long deception that funded an extravagant lifestyle of private jets, designer handbags, and exotic vacations.

Fraud Mechanism and Financial Theft Details

Sherman employed her position as an executive assistant for a retired Bay Area venture capitalist to execute the fraud, gaining access to the victim's bank account to manage credit card expenses. Starting around September 2015, she created the false pretense of paying the employer's bills while secretly diverting funds to cover her own debts and purchases without his knowledge. Over a period of almost ten years, she extracted $13.7 million from one credit card and $4.4 million from a second card held with a different financial institution, totaling nearly $18 million in stolen assets.

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Stakeholder Confrontation and Deception Tactics

The victim finally confronted Sherman in May 2025, though he initially believed only $1 million had been taken from his accounts. Under pressure to calculate the exact amount stolen and draft a promissory note, Sherman arbitrarily admitted to embezzling $989,000, a figure significantly lower than the actual total. She attempted to legitimize the theft by proposing to repay this fabricated loan over three years at an interest rate of just 1.43 percent, successfully delaying the discovery of the full extent of the crime for another year.

Massive Asset Seizure and Luxury Collection

When law enforcement executed a search warrant at Sherman's residence in December 2025, they uncovered an extensive inventory of high-value luxury goods stored throughout the home. Investigators found more than 1,500 designer items in mint condition with original packaging and tags intact, including four distinct Rolex watches, four Birkin bags, and a complete collection of Christian Louboutin red-bottomed heels. The residence also contained an extensive array of Louis Vuitton Vivienne wooden dolls, Yves Saint Laurent apparel, Dior and Chanel accessories, and a Mercedes-Benz e-bike.

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Resale Operations and Immediate Consequences

Beyond hoarding items, Sherman actively liquidated some of the stolen goods to generate additional cash, selling items on online platforms for over $450,000 in nine months during 2025. The US State Attorney has ordered the forfeiture of several high-value assets, including the seized Birkin bags, to help satisfy the restitution obligation. These assets will be sold, with the proceeds turned over to the Clerk of the Court to reduce the defendant's financial debt to the victim.

Sentencing Schedule and Legal Penalties

Lizbeth Guadalupe Sherman is scheduled to be sentenced in court on March 22, 2027, facing severe legal repercussions for her actions. The maximum penalties for her wire fraud conviction include up to 20 years in jail, a $250,000 fine, and a full $18 million restitution payment to her former employer. The case highlights the vulnerability of high-net-worth individuals to long-term internal fraud schemes executed by trusted administrative staff.