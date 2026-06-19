Lizzie Cundy Demands Royal Ascot Dress Code Review After Being Turned Away for Sheer Outfit

Television personality Lizzie Cundy has called for Royal Ascot to update its dress code after she was denied entry for wearing a sheer dress she claims was lined and modest. Her comments on Good Morning Britain have reignited debate over tradition versus modernity at the prestigious horse racing event.

Television personality Lizzie Cundy has publicly criticized Royal Ascot 's dress code regulations following an incident where she was denied entry for wearing a sheer netted dress.

The event, known for its strict attire guidelines, turned away the 58-year-old on the first day because her outfit featured a revealing back slit and transparent material. Cundy claims the gown was lined with a beige slip, making it less revealing than it appeared, and she expressed frustration over what she perceives as an overly rigid enforcement of outdated fashion rules.

In a subsequent interview on Good Morning Britain, she apologized for any offense but argued that the racecourse should modernize its policies to reflect current trends, suggesting annual reviews of the dress code to stay aligned with seasonal fashion shifts. Her comments have sparked debate between those who support tradition and those advocating for more flexibility in one of Britain's most high-profile social events.

During her Good Morning Britain appearance, host Kate Garraway noted that Cundy's outfit was unusually conservative compared to her typical style, adding that while it seemed acceptable in principle, it violated the Royal Enclosure's specific standards. Cundy admitted she unintentionally broke the rules but insisted the dress was modest in person. She emphasized that horse racing events, especially Royal Ascot, are deeply intertwined with fashion, serving as opportunities for attendees-particularly women-to showcase elaborate dresses and hats.

She framed the controversy as part of a larger conversation about balancing personal expression with institutional tradition, stating that while she respects the rules, fashion evolves and institutions must adapt to remain relevant. Her stance is that the asceticism of the dress code should not overshadow the celebratory, fun nature of the event. Etiquette experts have countered Cundy's viewpoint, underscoring the importance of adhering to clearly communicated guidelines.

Laura Windsor, a personal stylist and etiquette authority, acknowledged the desire for self-expression but asserted that the sheer fabric and skin-toned camisole made the outfit不符合 (non-compliant) with the enclosure's standards. She pointed out that detailed dress codes are widely available online, and attendees can still be fashionable within those boundaries. The Royal Ascot dress code varies by enclosure, with the Royal Enclosure being the most stringent, demanding modest lengths, covered shoulders, and prohibiting sheer or revealing materials.

Violations can lead to denial of entry, a policy enforced to maintain the event's heritage and dignity. Cundy's case highlights the tension between individual style and established protocol, a recurring theme at historic institutions navigating modern cultural shifts





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