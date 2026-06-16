Lizzie Cundy Flouts Royal Ascot Dress Code with See-Through Netted Ensemble

TV and radio personality Lizzie Cundy has sparked controversy after arriving at Royal Ascot in a daringly see-through netted ensemble, flouting the event's strict dress code. The 58-year-old caught the eye in a white intricate lace high-neck midi dress that flashed a glimpse of her nude lingerie underneath.

Lizzie Cundy flouted Royal Ascot 's strict dress code as she arrived in a daringly see-through netted ensemble on day one of the prestigious event on Tuesday.

The TV and radio personality, 58, caught the eye in a white intricate lace high-neck midi dress that flashed a glimpse of her nude lingerie underneath. She teamed the look with a white Saint Laurent clutch, a large feather fascinator and matching heeled mules. The racy outfit raised eyebrows due to the strict dress code of the event, which states that sheer or revealing designs are not permitted and could result in being turned away at the gate.

Just hours before arriving at the event, Lizzie took to Instagram to share a racy snap in a white lace bra. She captioned the post: 'Grace isn't something you wear; it's something you become… as well as a winner today. Get your hat and let's go.

' Lizzie Cundy flouted Royal Ascot's strict dress code as she arrived in a daringly see-through netted ensemble on day one of the prestigious event on Tuesday The TV and radio personality, 57, caught the eye in a white intricate lace high-neck midi dress that flashed a glimpse of her nude lingerie underneath The racy outfit raised eyebrows due to the strict dress code of the event, which states that sheer or revealing designs are not permitted and could result in you being turned away at the gate And she's no stranger to flashing the flesh.

In April, Lizzie showed off her figure in a plunging turquoise swimsuit as she enjoyed a boozy last day on the beach in Barbados in an Instagram post. The star sent pulses racing as she slipped into the one-piece and sipped on a cocktail. She completed her beach ensemble with a pair of large, black-tinted sunglasses and wore her hair in a chunky plait.

Lizzie was seen sunbathing on the beach, enjoying a stroll in the sand before relaxing under a blue umbrella. Alongside her post, she penned: 'Love a nice Pina with my colada… Feeling in mint condition today, especially in this cossie!

' Later in the day, she posted a clip in the same ensemble to announce her latest business venture. The travel enthusiast has launched Club Tropicana Travel, which appears to be a consultancy advising people on a range of topics, from 'build a home-based business' to 'travelling smarter'.

She penned on her website: 'I'm so excited to share that knowledge and passion with you, to help you experience more of the world too… and, if it's right for you, show you how you could build something of your own alongside it. And she's no stranger to flashing the flesh.

In April, Lizzie showed off her figure in a plunging turquoise swimsuit as she enjoyed a boozy last day on the beach in Barbados in an Instagram post 'Whether it's learning to travel smarter, or building a home-based business alongside me, we are going to have so much fun!

' Lizzie had been enjoying some much needed time away after her beloved brother Peter suddenly passed away unexpectedly on New Year's Eve. At the time, she was in Barbados with her good friends Claire Sweeney and Paul Cavalier when she received the call that changed her life forever. In an interview with the Daily Mail, Lizzie said it was her mother, Gloria Miller, 91, who found Peter's body.

After Peter was laid to rest in January, Lizzie shared a touching tribute for him with fans. She posted a collage of photos of Peter taken over the years in her latest post, along with a blackboard reading: 'A celebration of Peter Miller's life'. Alongside the images, Lizzie wrote: 'A final sad farewell to my brother ... Thank you to all who attended and sent beautiful messages and thoughts.

'Peter would have loved the send-off with Chelsea FC's theme tune playing. We are all so sad beyond belief.

'Grief is the price you pay for love …See you on the other side, Pete. Sleep tight bro. ',





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