Lizzie Cundy Left Mortified After Being Turned Away From Royal Ascot

TV and radio personality Lizzie Cundy, 58, was turned away from Royal Ascot on Tuesday after flouting the strict dress code. She hit back saying the outfit was lined with a slip and was more conservative than she's worn in the past.

Lizzie Cundy was left mortified when she was turned away from Royal Ascot on Tuesday after flouting the strict dress code . The 58-year-old was accused of flouting the strict dress code in a daringly see-through netted ensemble with a racy back slit on day one of Royal Ascot .

But she hit back saying the outfit was actually lined with a slip and simply gave the illusion of being racier than it was. She told Daily Mail: Yes, I did get a rap on the knuckles but actually the dress was way more conservative than things I've worn in the past. It had a polo neck.

However, if I have offended anyone then I do apologise. In fact, Lizzie is going back to Ascot on Wednesday. Lizzie teamed her cream midi dress with a white Saint Laurent clutch, a large feather fascinator and matching heeled mules.

The TV and radio personality, 57, caught the eye in a white intricate lace midi dress but she said the dress actually had a slip underneath it and was almost a polo neck The racy outfit raised eyebrows due to the strict dress code of the event, which states that sheer or revealing designs are not permitted and could result in you being turned away at the gate - Lizziie shared this racy underwear picture before heading out Sheer or revealing designs are not permitted at the prestigious event and could result in being turned away at the gate. Just hours before arriving, Lizzie took to Instagram to share a racy snap in a white lace bra.

She captioned the post: Grace isn't something you wear; it's something you become… as well as a winner today. Get your hat and let's go. In April, Lizzie showed off her figure once again in a plunging turquoise swimsuit as she enjoyed a boozy last day on the beach in Barbados in an Instagram post. The star sent pulses racing as she slipped into the one-piece and sipped on a cocktail.

She completed her beach ensemble with a pair of large, black-tinted sunglasses and wore her hair in a chunky plait. Lizzie was seen sunbathing on the beach, enjoying a stroll in the sand before relaxing under a blue umbrella.

In April, Lizzie showed off her figure in a plunging turquoise swimsuit as she enjoyed a boozy last day on the beach in Barbados in an Instagram post Alongside her post, she penned: Love a nice Pina with my colada… Feeling in mint condition today, especially in this cossie! Later in the day, she posted a clip in the same ensemble to announce her latest business venture.

The travel enthusiast has launched Club Tropicana Travel, which appears to be a consultancy advising people on a range of topics, from build a home-based business to travelling smarter. She penned on her website: I'm so excited to share that knowledge and passion with you, to help you experience more of the world too… and, if it's right for you, show you how you could build something of your own alongside it





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