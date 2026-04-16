Lizzie Cundy Stuns in Plunging Swimsuit on Barbados Beach as She Launches New Travel Venture

Television personality Lizzie Cundy, 57, showcased her sensational figure in a turquoise swimsuit during her last day in Barbados, where she also announced the launch of her new travel consultancy business, Club Tropicana Travel. The getaway comes after the recent tragic loss of her brother.

Lizzie Cundy , the vibrant television and radio personality, recently captivated her Instagram followers with a stunning display of her figure while enjoying her final day in Barbados . The 57-year-old star was photographed in a striking, plunging turquoise swimsuit, radiating confidence as she sipped on a refreshing cocktail. Her beach ensemble was perfectly complemented by oversized black-tinted sunglasses, and her hair was styled in a fashionable chunky plait.

Cundy was observed soaking up the sun, taking leisurely strolls along the sandy shores, and later relaxing in the shade of a vibrant blue umbrella. Expressing her enjoyment, she shared a caption alongside her post: "Love a nice Pina with my colada… Feeling in mint condition today, especially in this cossie!" Later that day, Cundy unveiled a new chapter in her career, announcing her latest business venture, Club Tropicana Travel, through a video clip shared while still in her stylish swimwear. This exciting new enterprise appears to be a consultancy aimed at guiding individuals on a diverse range of topics. These include advice on establishing a home-based business and strategies for more intelligent travel planning. Cundy articulated her vision for the venture on her website, stating: "I’m so excited to share that knowledge and passion with you, to help you experience more of the world too… and, if it’s right for you, show you how you could build something of your own alongside it. Whether it’s learning to travel smarter, or building a home-based business alongside me, we are going to have so much fun!" This rejuvenating getaway follows a period of immense personal sorrow for Cundy. She had been enjoying a much-needed break after the sudden and unexpected passing of her beloved brother, Peter, on New Year's Eve. Tragically, the news of her brother's death reached her while she was in Barbados, in the company of close friends Claire Sweeney and Paul Cavalier. In a poignant interview with the Daily Mail, Cundy revealed the heartbreaking detail that it was her 91-year-old mother, Gloria Miller, who discovered Peter's body. Following Peter's funeral service in January, Cundy shared a deeply touching tribute to him with her fans. This tribute featured a collage of photographs chronicling Peter's life, accompanied by a blackboard message that read: "A celebration of Peter Miller's life." She wrote: "A final sad farewell to my brother ... Thank you to all who attended and sent beautiful messages and thoughts. Peter would have loved the send-off with Chelsea FC’s theme tune playing. We are all so sad beyond belief. Grief is the price you pay for love …See you on the other side, Pete. Sleep tight bro.





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