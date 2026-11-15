Lizzie Henderson Moves to Wisconsin After Romance with Killer Chris Watts Ends

Former real estate agent Lizzie Henderson relocated to Wisconsin and briefly engaged to imprisoned murderer Chris Watts before the relationship ended. She now works in Racine, Wisconsin, following his mother's intervention and the breakup.

Former real estate agent Lizzie Henderson has been located in Racine, Wisconsin, working at a local grocery store after her high-profile engagement to convicted murderer Chris Watts collapsed earlier this year. The 39-year-old woman moved from Ohio to Wisconsin in 2024, a distance of more than 250 miles from the Dodge Correctional Institution where the 41-year-old killer is currently serving five consecutive life sentences for the August 2018 murders of his pregnant wife, Nichol Kessinger, and their two young daughters.

The Collapse of the Prison Romance

Henderson initiated this relocation and visited Watts dozens of times throughout last year, including visits on Christmas Day where the pair were observed kissing and exchanging declarations of love. Despite the public nature of their courtship, which was exposed by media reports earlier this year, the engagement was short-lived. Watts ended the relationship just weeks after their romance became public knowledge, a decision reported to have been directed by his mother, Cindy Watts, who strongly disapproved of the union.

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Henderson's New Life in Wisconsin

Following the breakup, Henderson relocated to a two-hour drive from the maximum-security prison where she previously visited Watts frequently. She was initially seen in Sturtevant, a small town approximately one hour and 43 minutes from the correctional facility, before moving to the Concord Apartments complex in Racine in late August 2025. By New Year's Day, she was evicted from the Concord Apartments, leaving her current residence unknown. Reports indicate she moved to the state with her elderly mother, whom she assists in caring for, though she claims the move was motivated by a job promotion rather than a desire to be near Watts.

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Public Reaction and Personal Consequences

The intense public scrutiny following the revelation of Henderson's engagement to the infamous killer has had tangible effects on her personal and professional life. She described the backlash as more frightening than the engagement itself, citing threats and messages that she claimed would intimidate an average person. The controversy reportedly caused rifts within her own family, and her active real estate license with a nationwide company in Wisconsin shows no record of her employment at local offices. Despite these challenges, Henderson maintains that her faith in God has remained her primary anchor, stating she acts for spiritual reasons regardless of public opinion.

Current Status and Legal Implications

Chris Watts remains incarcerated at Dodge Correctional Institution, where prison records indicate he pursued relationships with male inmates while Henderson was visiting him. Meanwhile, Henderson works the customer service counter at a grocery store, where her demeanor reportedly shifted when questions turned to her former fiancé. She now sports a tattoo of a band with a diamond design on her left ring finger, replacing the glistening diamond ring she wore during their engagement. Her coworkers confirm she remains cordial despite the notoriety surrounding her past connection to the man who killed his family.