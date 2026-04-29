Lizzo Celebrates 38th Birthday in Bold Style, Promotes New Album and Upcoming Projects

Lizzo marked her 38th birthday with a daring fashion statement, celebrating with close friends and promoting her upcoming album Bi***. The Grammy-winning artist also shared updates on her Netflix special and an upcoming biopic, showcasing her multifaceted career.

Lizzo celebrated her 38th birthday in style, flaunting a daring 'birthday suit' outfit that left little to the imagination. The Grammy-winning artist took to TikTok to share a slow-motion video of herself in a strapless mini-dress, drawing comparisons to Sydney Sweeney's character Cassie from HBO's Euphoria.

The outfit was completed with a blonde curly wig, oversized hoop earrings, a party cone hat, and a noisemaker, showcasing her playful and confident personality. Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Jefferson, has undergone a remarkable physical transformation, shedding 60 pounds, lowering her BMI by 10.5, and reducing her body fat by 16% over the past two years.

Despite previously denying it, she later admitted to trying the weight-loss drug Ozempic, sparking discussions about body image and health in the entertainment industry. The star's birthday celebrations began at her $24 million Beverly Hills mansion with a decadent Milk Bar cake, followed by a second cake at the iconic Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.

She was joined by her long-term boyfriend, comedian Myke Wright, and close friend SZA, with whom she collaborated on the 2023 remix of her hit song Special. Lizzo used the occasion to promote her upcoming fifth studio album, Bi***, set to release on June 5, encouraging fans to pre-order the album. The album's cover art was the focus of an Instagram slideshow where Lizzo and her friends showcased their artistic interpretations.

The celebrations were marked by messages from fellow celebrities, including SZA, Latto, Kandi Burruss, and Paris Hilton. Beyond her music career, Lizzo is set to headline Netflix Is A Joke Presents: Lizzo: A Night of Music & Comedy on May 7 at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, with tickets nearly sold out.

Additionally, she will produce and star in a biopic about pioneering electric guitarist Sister Rosetta Tharpe, marking her most significant acting role to date. Lizzo's influence extends beyond music, with over 46.2 million social media followers and a successful fashion line, Yitty. Her recent legal settlement over a copyright infringement lawsuit highlights her continued relevance in the industry. With over 1.4 million records sold worldwide and more than 4 billion global streams, Lizzo remains a dominant force in entertainment





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