Lizzo Celebrates Her 'Best Birthday Ever' Showcasing 60-Pound Weight Loss in Daring Bikini

Lizzo, the Grammy-winning singer, flaunts her 60-pound weight loss in a white bikini during her birthday celebration, reflecting on her health journey and addressing critics in a candid Substack essay.

Lizzo , the Grammy-winning singer, showcased her remarkable 60-pound weight loss in a daring white bikini during a lavish birthday celebration . The 37-year-old artist, known for her body positivity advocacy, shared a series of stunning photos on Instagram, reflecting on what she called her 'best birthday ever.

' In the images, Lizzo posed confidently, leaning into the sand and flaunting her toned physique, a testament to her health journey over the past three years. The star has been open about her transformation, referring to it as a 'weight release' journey, which saw her shed approximately 16 percent of her body fat by early 2025. Lizzo's journey has not been without its challenges.

In November 2025, she addressed critics in a Substack essay, explaining that her transformation was never about conforming to societal standards of thinness. She emphasized that she would always carry the marks of her past weight, including stretch marks, and that she remains proud of her body regardless of its size.

The singer revealed that her decision to prioritize her health came after a period of severe depression and suicidal thoughts, triggered by a 'vicious scandal'—a reference to the lawsuit filed by her former backup dancers, who accused her of sexual harassment, fat-shaming, and creating a hostile work environment. Lizzo has vehemently denied these allegations. She described her initial weight loss as unintentional, occurring during a time of self-loathing and neglect.

However, this unintended change led to a breakthrough in therapy, inspiring her to take intentional steps toward self-care and further weight loss. Lizzo's essay also highlighted her complex relationship with her body, describing her weight as both a 'protective shield' and a 'joyful comfort zone.

' She acknowledged that while she still identifies as a 'proud big girl,' her journey was about improving how she felt in her body rather than achieving a specific size. 'If a woman wants to change, she should be allowed to change,' she wrote, emphasizing the importance of personal autonomy in one's health journey. Despite her transformation, Lizzo remains a vocal advocate for body positivity, encouraging others to love themselves at every stage of their lives





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