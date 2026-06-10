Lizzo, 38, claims she's being targeted by critics who are fatphobic, racist and sexist. Her comeback album, Bitch, has failed to yield any hits and is predicted to miss the top 20 on the Billboard charts.

Lizzo claims she's being targeted by fatphobic, racist and sexist critics as her comeback album tanks on the charts. The 38-year-old singer said that most of the criticism she's received in recent years has to do with her gender and race - not her music or behavior.

Lizzo, who hasn't had a hit single in years, also claimed that she 'doesn't need' to release hits anymore because she's already been so successful. She likened herself to the industry's biggest female stars, like Mariah Carey and Dolly Parton. Lizzo released her fifth studio album, Bitch, last week following a string of flop singles. The album is tipped to miss the top 20 of the Billboard 200 chart.

Lizzo topped the Billboard charts and won multiple Grammys at the height of her fame, but her last few singles have failed to crack the top 100. She previously blamed a lack of radio play for her diminished presence on the charts. Lizzo also compared herself to legendary divas like Whitney Houston, who has had 19 No. 1 singles on the Hot 100.

Lizzo's new album has failed to yield any hits and is predicted to miss the top 20 on the Billboard charts. Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, will continue to fight the other claims made against her. She has been in a legal battle over accusations of sexual harassment and creating a 'hostile work environment' by her former dancers.

Lizzo's career came crashing down after a string of accusations against her were made by her former dancers, including sexual harassment and claims that she created a 'hostile work environment'. The dancers - Crystal Williams, Noelle Rodriguez and Arianna Davis - filed a legal action against the songstress in the County Superior Court in Los Angeles in 2023. After the fat-shaming claims were dismissed in December, Lizzo shared a statement expressing her gratitude at 'the truth' coming out.

Lizzo's new album 'Bitch' has failed to yield any hits and is predicted to miss the top 20 on the Billboard charts. Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, added she will continue to fight the other claims made against her.

'I have never fired an employee for gaining weight. I have only encouraged and supported bigger bodies and shared my platform with them,' she wrote.

'This claim has haunted me since the day it came out. It has been devastating to suffer through this in silence but I let my lawyers lead and I'm so grateful for this victory.

'I am still in a legal battle. I am not settling. I will be fighting every single claim until the truth is out.

' Lizzo previously blamed a lack of radio play for her diminished presence on the charts. 'The industry changed so much in the last three years. Streaming replaced radio and I was a radio darling. That's how my fans discovered my music,' she wrote on X. 'Not to mention the very obvious and public attack on my career changed things,' she added, referring to her fat-shaming lawsuit, which was dropped last year.

At the height of her fame, Lizzo released several back-to-back multi-platinum hits, including Juice, Good As Hell, and Truth Hurts. Her 2022 single About Damn Time topped the Billboard Hot 100 and won Record of the Year at the Grammys the following year





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Lizzo Comeback Album Tanks Fatphobic Racist Sexist Critics Music Industry Mariah Carey Dolly Parton Whitney Houston Billboard Charts

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