Lizzo Dazzles in Designer Bikini, Flaunts Significant Weight Loss

Singer Lizzo showcased her impressive weight loss in a series of sizzling new photos on Instagram, sporting a stylish Gucci bikini and celebrating her journey with confidence and a positive outlook.

Pop superstar Lizzo recently captivated her followers by showcasing her significant weight loss in a series of striking new photographs shared on Instagram. The 37-year-old artist, known for her empowering anthems and vibrant personality, donned a chic, monogrammed Gucci bikini, exuding confidence and style.

In a playful caption accompanying the images, Lizzo declared, 'Yall gettin the whole stomach out all summer,' hinting at her embracing a more liberated approach to her physique during the warmer months. The accompanying visuals featured Lizzo posing elegantly in front of a luxurious bathtub, her reflection captured in a full-length mirror, and later, cheekily posing from behind by a swimming pool, complete with stylish black sunglasses. Another captivating shot offered a closer view of the intricate details of her designer swimwear.

The singer's dedicated fanbase flooded the comments section with enthusiastic praise, with one fan remarking, 'You worked hard let it all out,' a sentiment echoed by another who added, 'You’ve worked so hard.' The appreciation extended to her fashion choice as well, with one follower expressing, 'I love that suit I need one.' This latest display follows Lizzo's recent energetic performance at the 2026 Coachella Music Festival, where she made a surprise appearance during Sexxy Red's set, delighting the crowd with her signature twerking alongside a life-sized Labubu.

Lizzo has been transparent about her wellness journey, previously announcing in January of last year that she had successfully reached her weight release goal. Sources close to the artist suggest she has shed approximately 60 pounds.

At the time of her announcement, she shared a triumphant post on Instagram: 'I did it. Today when I stepped on my scale, I reached my weight release goal. I haven't seen this number since 2014! Let this be a reminder you can do anything you put your mind to. Time for new goals!'

During an insightful conversation on the On Purpose With Jay Shetty podcast, Lizzo elaborated on her preference for the term 'weight release' over 'weight loss.' She explained her deliberate choice of language, stating, 'I want to be very intentional with the words that come out of my mouth. Because there's young people who are watching me and they're experiencing what I'm putting into the world and they're applying to their own experience and their own life like I did when I was a kid.' She further elaborated on the societal impact of weight fluctuations, noting, 'I saw how the media treated people who gained and lost weight and how that affected my brain chemistry.'

In an interview with the New York Times, Lizzo detailed her methodical approach to weight management, describing her journey as 'very slow.' She acknowledged that for individuals undergoing a natural weight loss process, the changes can be imperceptible until they become significant, adding, 'you don't really notice it until you notice it.'

The artist also candidly discussed her past use of GLP-1 medications, such as Ozempic, to support her weight loss efforts, though she confirmed she no longer uses them. 'I've tried everything. It's just the science, for me, calories in vs. calories out. Ozempic works because you eat less food,' Lizzo stated. 'It makes you feel full. So, if you can just do that on your own and get mind-over-matter, it's the same.' She then highlighted her current maintenance strategies, which include regular exercise and a focus on whole foods in her non-vegan diet. 'So for me, when I actually started eating whole foods and eating like beef and chicken and fish, I was actually full. And not expanding my stomach by putting a lot of like fake things in there that wasn't actually filling me up,' Lizzo explained.

Earlier this month, the singer also shared an update on her sobriety, revealing she had been alcohol-free for two months. This announcement was made through a reposted Instagram story featuring a distinctive visual with the caption, 'When my think getting me drunk will be fun but I genuinely give off this vibe when drunk.' Lizzo added her personal affirmation to the post: '2 months no alcohol.'





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