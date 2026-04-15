Lizzo Flaunts Incredible Weight Loss in Designer Bikini on Instagram

Singer Lizzo shared sizzling new photos on Instagram showcasing her significant weight loss while wearing a stylish Gucci bikini, sparking fan admiration and renewed discussion about her health journey. The artist continues to document her progress and discuss her approach to well-being.

Singer Lizzo recently captivated her followers by sharing a series of striking images on Instagram , showcasing a significant transformation. The 37-year-old artist, known for her empowering anthems and vibrant personality, donned a stylish, monogrammed Gucci bikini, highlighting her impressive weight reduction. In her caption, she playfully stated, "Yall gettin the whole stomach out all summer," signaling her confidence and embrace of her current physique.

The accompanying photos featured Lizzo in various alluring poses. One image captured her reflection in a full-length mirror, standing on a plush black rug before an elegant bathtub. Another saw her posing playfully from behind, accessorized with black sunglasses, with a swimming pool as the backdrop. A more intimate shot zoomed in on the details of her designer bikini top. Fans enthusiastically responded in the comments, showering her with praise for her dedication and hard work. Phrases like "You worked hard let it all out" and "You’ve worked so hard" resonated with many, while others expressed admiration for her swimwear choice, with one commenter writing, "I love that suit I need one." This public display of her journey comes after Lizzo openly discussed her weight release goals. Last January, she joyfully announced on Instagram that she had achieved her target weight, stating, "I did it. Today when I stepped on my scale, I reached my weight release goal. I haven't seen this number since 2014! Let this be a reminder you can do anything you put your mind to. Time for new goals!" Sources close to the star estimate she has shed approximately 60 pounds. Lizzo has been thoughtful in her approach to discussing her transformation, preferring the term weight release over weight loss. During an appearance on the On Purpose With Jay Shetty podcast, she elaborated on this linguistic choice, explaining her desire to be mindful of her words, especially for younger audiences who look up to her. She noted the media's often negative portrayal of weight fluctuations and its impact on her own mental state. In a conversation with the New York Times, Lizzo described her weight loss as a slow and methodical process, acknowledging that noticeable changes often dawn on individuals gradually. She also candidly admitted on the Just Trish podcast to having experimented with GLP-1 medications, such as Ozempic, to assist with her weight loss journey, but emphasized that she no longer uses them. Lizzo explained that these medications work by reducing appetite and promoting a feeling of fullness, a sensation she now achieves through conscious dietary choices and mindful eating. She highlighted the effectiveness of incorporating whole foods like beef, chicken, and fish into her diet, which provide sustained satiety without the use of artificial substitutes that can lead to overconsumption. "And not expanding my stomach by putting a lot of like fake things in there that wasn't actually filling me up," Lizzo added. Beyond her physical transformation, Lizzo recently shared another personal update: she is two months sober from alcohol. She reposted a social media clip, humorously depicting a ghoulish character, with an accompanying caption that read, "2 months no alcohol." This ongoing openness about her life, from health and wellness to sobriety, continues to foster a strong connection with her dedicated fan base





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Lizzo Dazzles in Designer Bikini, Flaunts Significant Weight LossSinger Lizzo showcased her impressive weight loss in a series of sizzling new photos on Instagram, sporting a stylish Gucci bikini and celebrating her journey with confidence and a positive outlook.

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