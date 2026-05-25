Lizzo Shows Off Incredible Weight Loss in Sizzling Bikini Snaps

Lizzo has continued to show off her incredible weight loss in a slew of sizzling bikini snaps on Monday. The singer, 38, has said in the past that she underwent a 'weight release' journey, losing approximately 60 pounds, or 16 per cent of her body fat, by early 2025.

Lizzo set pulses racing as she continued to show off her incredible weight-loss in a slew of sizzling bikini snaps on Monday. The singer, 38, has said in the past that she underwent a 'weight release' journey, losing approximately 60 pounds, or 16 per cent of her body fat, by early 2025.

Lizzo, who has confirmed she has now reached her goal weight, flaunted her curves as she slipped into a tiny pink bikini. The triangular top barely contained her ample assets while the draw string bottoms accentuated her hourglass figure while posing up a storm. Oozing confidence in front of the camera, Lizzo accessorised with a beaded necklace and silk headscarf. She captioned the post: 'Not enough big grrrls w they whole stomach out fa me .

The star has been documenting her health journey in the form of selfies on social media over the last three years.

In November 2025, Lizzo penned a Substack essay addressing critics of her body transformation and health journey after years of being a body positive icon.

'It was never about being thin for me,' Lizzo wrote. 'I don't even think it's possible for me to be considered actually thin. ' I will always have the stretch, and the skin of a woman who carries great weight. And I'm proud of that.

Even when the world doesn't want me to be. Elsewhere in the essay, she also opened up about when and why she embarked on her journey to overhaul her health and lifestyle in 2023. She recalled how she felt severely depressed and deeply suicidal at the time after a vicious scandal. Lizzo, who has confirmed she has now reached her goal weight, flaunted her curves as she slipped into a tiny pink bikini.

The triangular top barely contained her ample assets while the draw string bottoms accentuated her hourglass figure while posing up a storm. She captioned the post: 'Not enough big grrrls w they whole stomach out fa me. She was referring to the lawsuit, in which her former backup dancers sued her for alleged sexual harassment, fat-shaming and a hostile work environment — all of which she has vehemently denied.

Lizzo said that she started to lose weight while going through a difficult time of self-loathing and self-neglect. She said losing weight wasn't intentional but that led to a breakthrough in therapy and inspired her to start taking care of her body and losing weight with intention. She said her weight was a protective shield, a joyful comfort zone, and even sometimes a super hero suit to protect me through life but she wanted to release herself from it.

The Good as Hell hitmaker later added: 'If a woman wants to change, she should be allowed to change.

' She also noted that what she wanted to change was rather how I felt in my body and said she still thinks of herself as a proud big girl. And I love myself as I've loved myself no matter what the scale says





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