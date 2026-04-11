Lizzo Twerks, Flaunts Weight Release at Coachella 2026, and Discusses Her Fitness Journey

Lizzo surprises fans at Coachella 2026 with a twerking performance alongside a life-sized Labubu, while also openly discussing her weight release journey and sobriety.

Lizzo electrified the Coachella Music Festival in 2026, making a surprise appearance during Sexxy Red 's set on Friday at the Sahara Tent. The 37-year-old singer, who recently announced two months of sobriety from alcohol, brought her signature energy to the stage. She performed her 2025 track Yitty On Yo Tittys, showcasing her vocal prowess and playful stage presence. Lizzo also delighted the crowd with a flute performance, adding another layer of artistry to the already vibrant atmosphere.

The highlight of her appearance included twerking alongside a life-sized pink Labubu, captivating the audience with her confidence and dynamic performance. The event was a testament to Lizzo's ability to blend music, dance, and a touch of the unexpected, leaving a memorable mark on the festival. Her fashion choices included a white tank top, a black bralette, black shorts, and shimmering sheer tights, all accented by flashy gold earrings and a 'Yitty' pendant necklace. Lizzo shared snippets of her performance on her main Instagram page, captioned with 'THIS FOR PPL THAT LIKE FUN,' solidifying the celebratory mood. \Beyond her Coachella appearance, Lizzo has been documenting her journey, particularly her 60lb weight release, a topic she has openly discussed on social media and in interviews. She was seen stepping out of a black SUV in Indio, California, sporting a black shirt and cutout leggings, a contrast to her stage attire, and also shared a reel of herself posing in front of a private jet. Lizzo's approach to fitness has evolved, emphasizing the importance of intentional language. She chooses to use the term 'weight release' rather than 'weight loss,' highlighting her commitment to body positivity and mindful communication. She spoke on the On Purpose With Jay Shetty podcast about the impact of media portrayals of weight fluctuations on her own perception of her body and her determination to promote a healthier narrative for her followers. She has mentioned in the past that her weight release journey began in 2023. She has also openly admitted to trying Ozempic and other GLP-1 medications to aid her weight release journey, adding that she no longer uses the drugs. She stated that she believes in calories in vs calories out and that if you can use your mind over matter it is the same.\The Grammy winner's commitment to self-acceptance is evident in her choice of words and actions. Her openness about her weight release journey, as well as her recent performance at Coachella showcases her commitment to using her platform to promote body positivity and self-love. She shared a post where she announced she had reached her weight release goal and reminded others they can accomplish anything they set their mind to. Lizzo's narrative is one of self-discovery and empowerment, inspiring her fans to embrace their bodies and live authentically. Her performance at Coachella and her public pronouncements serve as powerful reminders of her journey to a healthier lifestyle and personal growth. In a conversation with the New York Times, Lizzo revealed she has been methodical in her weight loss process. She acknowledges that weight release is often slow but steady, a journey to embrace rather than a race to finish. Lizzo's presence at Coachella and her evolving health journey provide insights into her evolving understanding of health and wellness, setting an example for others





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