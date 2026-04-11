Lizzo Twerks with Labubu at Coachella 2026, Flaunts Weight Loss and Celebrates Sobriety

Lizzo surprises fans at Coachella 2026 with a performance alongside Sexxy Red, showing off her weight loss and celebrating two months of sobriety. The singer's appearance included twerking with a life-sized Labubu and showcasing her flute skills, as she continues to embrace her personal journey. She has also documented her weight loss journey and talked about her transformation.

Lizzo made a surprise appearance at the 2026 Coachella Music Festival, joining Sexxy Red during her set at the Sahara Tent. The singer, who recently celebrated two months of sobriety, took to the stage to perform her 2025 track Yitty On Yo Tittys. Adding to the excitement, she showcased her flute skills, delighting the crowd with a performance. During the set, Lizzo was seen twerking alongside a life-sized Labubu, a vibrant pink figure, while also proudly displaying a 60lb weight loss .

She wore a stylish ensemble comprising a white tank top, a black bralette, black shorts, and shimmering sheer tights, accessorizing with flashy gold earrings and a 'Yitty' pendant necklace. This appearance marks another milestone in her journey, both personally and professionally, as she continues to inspire and entertain. The surprise performance was captured and shared on her main Instagram page, with a caption emphasizing her focus on fun and connection with her audience. \Before gracing the Coachella stage, Lizzo documented her arrival at the festival, stepping out of a sleek black SUV in Indio, California, sporting a casual outfit of a black shirt and cutout leggings paired with micro shorts. She then posed confidently on the steps of a private jet, the scene set with her song Don't Make Me Love U playing in the background, signaling the start of her 'HOECHELLA' experience. The singer has been vocal about her journey and transformation, and has used her platform to connect with fans on both a personal and professional level. \Lizzo's weight loss journey, which began in 2023, has been a significant aspect of her narrative. In January of the previous year, she proudly announced reaching her weight release goal, sharing her achievement and encouraging others. In interviews, including the On Purpose With Jay Shetty podcast and conversations with the New York Times, she's discussed her approach to health and body image, emphasizing the importance of intentional language and a mindful approach to well-being, preferring the term 'weight release' over weight loss. She also mentioned experimenting with weight loss medications but now maintains that a balance of diet and exercise is the key. Lizzo has always been an advocate for body positivity and self-love, and her fans have watched and supported her journey. Throughout her musical career, Lizzo has always been dedicated to making her body of work and herself, a true expression of freedom and self-acceptance, and her performances and social media presence continue to reflect that. Her recent appearance at Coachella, coupled with her commitment to personal growth and candid discussions about her health, underscores her influence and connection with her audience





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