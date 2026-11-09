Llandrindod Wells Rally Opposes Powys Health Board Bed Cuts

Over 150 residents gathered in Llandrindod Wells to oppose Powys Teaching Health Board proposals to reduce hospital beds from 148 to as low as 60.

A public rally drew over 150 residents to Llandrindod Wells on a cold but dry November morning to demonstrate unified opposition to proposed healthcare reductions. Organized by County Councillor Lauren D'Silva, the event took place at the local bandstand to send a strong message against changes to the Llandrindod Wells War Memorial Hospital.

Community Leaders Denounce Health Board Plans

Speakers at the rally included prominent local figures such as Llandrindod Wells Mayor Councillor Steve Deeks-D'Silva and Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe MP David Chadwick. Mary Middleton, a former nurse who dedicated 35 years of service to the Llandrindod Wells War Memorial Hospital, addressed the crowd with harsh criticism of the administration.

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Middleton described the proposed changes as shameful and stated that those making the decisions would eventually face similar health challenges. She emphasized that the current plans do not represent adequate 21st Century care for the aging population in the region.

Dr Toby Tattersall, a retired GP who practiced in the town for over 30 years, also spoke in support of maintaining local medical facilities. He joined other local officials to thank residents for attending, noting that the large turnout proved the hospital remains vital to the community.

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Specific Bed Reduction Targets and Travel Concerns

David Chadwick highlighted the specific numerical changes driving the protest, noting that Powys currently has 148 hospital beds. The health board intends to reduce this number to either 90 or 60 beds, a move that could affect the x-ray department and minor injuries unit.

The MP warned that closing local beds would force patients to travel further for treatment or to visit family members. He suggested that many residents might need to rely on bus travel to access care in other towns, creating significant barriers for elderly or immobile patients.

Chadwick described the healthcare landscape as unpredictable, comparing the proposed changes to a game of snakes and ladders. He urged the community to remain united and vociferous in their opposition to protect the fully equipped status of the local hospital.

GPs and Families Fear Palliative Care Disruptions

General practitioners across Powys have formally written to the health board to oppose the bed reductions. They cited the critical importance of community hospitals for palliative care, where patients can be surrounded by loved ones during their final stages of illness.

Medical professionals expressed concern that removing beds would result in patients being transferred to Newtown or Brecon. Others feared discharged patients would be sent home without adequate support, leaving them to cope with serious conditions in isolation.

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Dr Tattersall added that patients recently discharged from district general hospitals require significant observation. He argued that providing this level of care at home would be considerably more difficult than in a controlled hospital environment.

Health at Home Model and Consultation Demands

County Councillor Lauren D'Silva criticized the health board for promoting a hospital-at-home model as a replacement for physical beds. She acknowledged the value of home care but insisted it cannot suit every patient and that the community needs both systems to function effectively.

D'Silva argued that the proposals are primarily a cost-cutting exercise rather than a genuine effort to improve services. She stated that residents feel treated as second-class citizens and have lost faith in the health board's ability to listen.

The rally concluded with a call to action for the upcoming consultation meeting at the Pavilion on Tuesday. Residents were urged to attend and complete consultation forms to demonstrate that united voices can pressure the health board to reverse these decisions.