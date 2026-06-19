Lloyd's and Chubb Launch $400 Million Consortium to Insure Hormuz Transit

In response to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz following a US-Iran peace agreement, Lloyd's of London and insurer Chubb have established a new consortium offering $400 million in marine war-risk insurance capacity for ships and cargo transiting the strategic waterway. The facility provides separate coverage for hull, protection and indemnity, and cargo risks, aiming to support the resumption of maritime trade. Despite the deal, shipping companies remain cautious, seeking further assurance of safety before fully normalizing operations. The consortium underscores the insurance industry's critical role in maintaining global supply chains.

A new $400 million marine war-risk insurance facility has been launched to support vessels and cargo transiting the Strait of Hormuz, following a peace agreement between the United States and Iran.

The consortium, created by Lloyd's of London and led by insurer Chubb, combines underwriting expertise and market capacity to address the complex risks associated with the strategic waterway. The facility allocates up to $200 million for hull and protection and indemnity risks and an additional $200 million for cargo coverage, providing a comprehensive solution for maritime operators. Lloyd's, which supplies 70-80% of the world's war insurance, emphasized the initiative's importance for supply chain resilience.

Chubb's CEO highlighted the industry's commitment to facilitating global commerce amid evolving geopolitical conditions. The Strait of Hormuz is a critical chokepoint for oil and gas shipments, and its closure earlier due to conflict had significantly impacted global energy prices, with Brent crude peaking at $126 per barrel in March. While the peace deal has been declared 'all signed' by former President Donald Trump and G7 leaders are finalizing details, shipping companies remain cautious.

Operators are awaiting robust evidence that tankers can safely navigate the strait before fully resuming operations. The consortium's launch aims to break the insurance logjam that has hindered maritime trade through the region, signaling a step toward restoring normalcy in global energy markets





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Lloyd's Of London Chubb War-Risk Insurance Strait Of Hormuz Maritime Trade

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