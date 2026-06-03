Lloyds Bank Clarifies Coin Deposit Rules and Alternatives for Customers

Following a customer inquiry, Lloyds Bank explains the variation in coin deposit policies across its branches and outlines Post Office options for depositing coins, including limits, bagging requirements, and cut-off times.

Lloyds Bank has clarified specific account rules that customers might not be aware of when visiting its branches. This clarification came after a customer reached out via social media with a particular inquiry about depositing coins.

The customer asked: "Can you tell me how many £1 coins can I take to the bank to change at anyone time please, as I have £700 worth.

" Lloyds responded by explaining that the acceptance of coins can vary by branch, and advised customers to check with their local branch before arriving, especially for large amounts such as £700, which might require multiple visits or pre-bagged coins. An alternative for depositing coins is to use the Post Office, which has its own set of rules.

According to Lloyds' website guidance, the Post Office accepts full bags of coins for denominations under £1, and the amount must match what is printed on each bag. For £1 or £2 coins, part bags are allowed provided the coins are separated by denomination, with a maximum deposit value of £250.

Additionally, each Post Office may have different cut-off times for cash pay-ins, and deposits made after these times may experience an extra processing day. These Post Office services are available on working days across England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland, excluding the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man. Customers are also reminded that while some Lloyds branches have cash machines for note deposits, coin deposits typically require prior arrangement or alternative methods.

The bank's response highlights the importance of verifying branch-specific policies to avoid inconvenience, especially when dealing with substantial coin amounts. This situation underscores the need for customers to be proactive in understanding their bank's deposit procedures, as standards can differ significantly between locations and alternative channels like the Post Office offer viable solutions with their own limitations and considerations





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Lloyds Bank Coin Deposit Branch Rules Post Office Cash Pay-In Banking Services Customer Guidelines

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