Lloyds Bank to Close Doors in October 2026

Lloyds Bank has announced that it will close its doors on October 26, 2026, citing that the majority of its customers have chosen to use its online banking apps instead of physical branches. The announcement has prompted concerns that elderly customers may be left behind by the transition.

Lloyds Bank has announced that it will close its doors on October 26, 2026, citing that the majority of its customers have chosen to use its online banking apps instead of physical branches.

The announcement prompted MP Michael Payne to start a petition, raising concerns that elderly customers, in particular, may be left behind by the transition. MP said: Banks are essential cornerstones of our communities, and the pace and scale of branch closures risk leaving large sections of the community behind, particularly elderly customers. The closure of this branch will reduce access to essential financial services, increase isolation for vulnerable residents, and undermine the vitality of the local high street.

The decision to close this branch does not align with Lloyds Bank's commitment to community service, a promise that their customers have valued and depended upon for years. I urge Lloyds Bank to reconsider this closure and keep the Arnold branch open to continue providing vital services to the community. Stand with me in supporting our local bank branches by signing this petition. Ron Jaques, 82, said: They're shutting banks everywhere!

It's not good. If I want to get cash out I won't go to a machine outside because people are getting their money stolen or they get scammed by a fake pin pad. Lloyds has told customers that while the Front Street branch will be closing, they will be able to use services at the Halifax branch, a short distance away, as well as use the Post Office for cash deposits.

Some residents, like Joanne Steele, 52, who lives in Sherwood, where the local Post Office branch unexpectedly closed its doors earlier this year, will have to travel further for local banking services. The 52-year-old said: I live in Sherwood, and we literally have no banks left. I usually come to Arnold. People need banks - not everyone can travel or do it online.

You need something local. have affected him, he said: My mum used to be with that bank (Lloyds Bank in Arnold). It's a shame. My bank, HSBC (in Arnold), shut down as well earlier. I'm partially disabled, and I have to travel to Nottingham now.

I have to walk to the bus, walk to the bus stop, travel all the way into town, walk through the busy high street, it's not good. Carol Harrison, 76, said: Seeing as I haven't got a mobile phone or a computer it would be very inconvenient. I just tried to open an account there (Lloyds Bank in Arnold) yesterday, and they made me take a 20-minute phone call from my landline and do it all online. It's quite inconvenient.

I don't know where I would go if they do close it. I'd have to turn to my son who I see every other week - but then I've got no privacy. I don't even know where the nearest branch is. Last time I went in, there were very few people in there but then the next day it did crash.

A Lloyds Banking Group spokesperson: With access to one of the biggest branch networks in the UK, customers can now use any of our Lloyds or Halifax branches, including the nearby Halifax branch. Alongside other local banking options like our Community Bankers, the nearby Post Office, PayPoint, plus our leading apps and 24/7 messaging service, we offer our customers more choice and convenience than ever before





nottslive / 🏆 96. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lloyds Bank Branch Closures Elderly Customers Online Banking Community Service

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

World Cup 2026 opening ceremony start time, TV channel, stream and performersThe FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony takes place at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on Thursday

Read more »

Major Banks' Withdrawal from High Street: 250 Branches to Close in 2026, with Greater Manchester AffectedNearly 250 banks, including eight Greater Manchester branches, are set to close in 2026 as major banks continue their withdrawal from the high street. June is expected to be the most destructive month so far, with 82 branches due to close this month alone.

Read more »

Lloyds Bank Offers Up to £5,000 Cashback in Pension Transfer PromotionLloyds Bank launches its first pension transfer cashback promotion, offering up to £5,000 for transferring pensions of at least £20,000 into its Ready-Made Pension or SIPP. Highest payout for transfers of £2m+. Promotion runs June 1 to Nov 30. Requires a current account with Lloyds, Halifax or Bank of Scotland. Funds must stay invested until May 31, 2027. Aim is to consolidate old pension pots, but experts warn to check for valuable guarantees or benefits.

Read more »

Lloyds Bank tells customers 'multiple visits' may be needed over £700 rulingLloyds Bank has issued guidance for customers looking to deposit large amounts of £1 coins

Read more »