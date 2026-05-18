LLOYDS Banking Group to Retire Halifax Brand After 173 Years

LLOYDS Banking Group is poised to axe the Halifax brand within months, ending one of Britain's most recognised names on the high street after 173 years. The transition will begin on July 1, when customers will no longer be able to open new Halifax accounts via the brand's app or website.

LLOYDS Banking Group is poised to axe the Halifax brand within months, sounding the death knell for one of Britain's most recognised names on the high street after 173 years.

Bosses at the banking giant, which owns Lloyds, Halifax, and Bank of Scotland, are expected to announce the end of Halifax, a long-standing brand with a rich history stretching back to 1852. The transition will begin on July 1, when customers will no longer be able to open new Halifax accounts via the brand's app or website. By October, Halifax will cease taking on new-to-bank customers entirely, and existing account holders will be gradually migrated to Lloyds Bank.

The move would mark a reversal of a commitment made by Lloyds' former chief executive António Horta-Osório, who said in 2011 that the customers are very different in terms of attitude. Despite plans to retire the brand, Lloyds has recently invested in its Trinity Road office in Halifax, signalling its continued commitment to the local area and its staff, even as the Halifax name disappears from the high street





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