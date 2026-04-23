Local Elections Could Spell End for Two-Party System, Warns Polling Expert

Sir John Curtice predicts significant gains for Reform UK and the Green Party in the upcoming local elections, potentially damaging Labour and the Conservatives beyond repair and even threatening the future of the United Kingdom.

The upcoming local elections in May are poised to potentially inflict lasting damage on the traditional dominance of the Labour and Conservative parties, according to leading polling expert Sir John Curtice .

His analysis, presented in an Ipsos briefing, suggests that significant gains by Reform UK and the Green Party could establish crucial activist bases for these parties, fundamentally altering the political landscape. Curtice warns that anticipated losses for both Labour and the Conservatives will severely hinder their future ability to regain lost ground, creating a more fragmented and competitive political environment.

The implications extend beyond local governance, with Curtice highlighting a potential pathway to the dissolution of the United Kingdom should certain conditions align in Scotland and at the 2029 general election. The core of Curtice’s assessment revolves around the potential for Reform UK and the Green Party to transition from being perceived as ‘short-term bubbles’ to representing a ‘long-term challenge’ to the established parties.

He emphasizes that the key to this transition lies in their ability to cultivate robust local organizations and dedicated activist networks across the country. The success of these parties in fielding candidates in a vast majority of wards – Reform in 99.9% and the Greens in 90% – demonstrates a growing capacity to mobilize support and build a sustainable presence at the grassroots level.

This contrasts sharply with the potential erosion of activist bases within Labour and the Conservatives, as they face projected losses in council seats and councillors. Curtice draws a parallel to the Liberal Democrats’ experience after their 2015 electoral defeat, noting that their survival was predicated on maintaining a committed core of local activists who continued to fight for the party’s principles even during a period of significant decline.

The Liberal Democrats were able to leverage this infrastructure to achieve substantial gains in the 2024 general election, demonstrating the enduring value of local organization. Furthermore, Curtice points to the potential for a pro-independence majority in Scotland to create a pivotal moment in 2029. If Labour were to face a choice between forming a coalition with the Scottish National Party (SNP) or risking being ousted from power, he believes a deal with the SNP becomes increasingly likely.

While current support for Scottish independence remains around 50%, a further increase coupled with a political necessity for Labour could pave the way for a referendum and ultimately, the break-up of the United Kingdom. Curtice anticipates a ‘difficult’ election for both major parties, predicting substantial seat losses and significant shifts in council control. He describes the expected outcome as a loss of a ‘barrel load’ of seats for both Labour and the Conservatives.

The overall picture painted by Curtice is one of profound political upheaval, where the established order is under serious threat and the future of British politics hangs in the balance. The local elections are not merely a measure of current public opinion, but a potential catalyst for a fundamental realignment of power and a redefinition of the United Kingdom itself





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