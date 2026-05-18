Local Elections Results, First-Time Buyer Trends, Labour Leadership, Ebola Outbreak in Congo, and More

This news article covers various topics, including the Conservative Party's victory in local elections, the average age of first-time buyers in certain areas, the decline in hiring for certain professions, the Labour Party's selection process for the Makerfield by-election, the Ebola outbreak in Congo, and more.

The Conservatives have emerged as the big winners of last week's local elections , taking control of 14 councils in England, including ten that Labour previously led.

They were Havering, Barnsley, Calderdale, Gateshead, Sandwell, South Tyneside, St Helens, Sunderland, Wakefield, and Thurrock. The average first-time buyer in most of the UK is over 30, but there are some areas where younger people are managing to buy. The Ribble Valley in Lancashire has an average first-time buyer age of 27, five years younger than the UK average, according to a study by Lloyds Bank.

Other industries and professions saw a drop in hiring last month, with nannies, au pairs, sales executives, and delivery drivers seeing a surge in job listings. The Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, is running to become an MP so he can challenge Sir Keir Starmer for the Labour leadership. The Labour Party has begun its selection process for the Makerfield by-election, which could pave the way for Burnham's return to Westminster.

The Ebola virus has been reported in Goma, a major city in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo controlled by the M23 armed group, with the WHO declaring an international health alert on Sunday. According to figures released Saturday by the African Union's health agency (Africa CDC), 88 deaths likely caused by the virus have been recorded, out of 336 suspected cases. One death has been reported in neighboring Uganda





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Conservative Party Local Elections First-Time Buyer Ribble Valley Lloyds Bank Makerfield By-Election Ebola Outbreak Democratic Republic Of Congo M23 Armed Group African Union's Health Agency WHO Goma Uganda First Case Suspected Cases Deaths Hard-To-Reach Area Public Health Warning Further Spread Average Age Decline In Hiring Selection Process Challenge Return To Westminster Go-Ahead 81 Mps Trigger A Contest Contest International Health Alert African Union's Health Agency WHO Goma Democratic Republic Of Congo M23 Armed Group Ebola Virus First Case Suspected Cases Deaths Hard-To-Reach Area Public Health Warning Further Spread Average Age Decline In Hiring Selection Process Challenge Return To Westminster Go-Ahead 81 Mps Trigger A Contest Contest

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