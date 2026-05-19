Local expert claims cave diving tragedy was an accident waiting to happen

Shafraz Naeem, a local expert who formerly worked with the Maldives National Defence Force, blames the tragic diving accident in a cave in the Maldives for being an accident waiting to happen. He further stated that the instructor intentionally swam away from the group before disappearing for air. In his opinion, the incident was the result of a lack of knowledge and prior preparation.

A local expert has described a tragic diving accident in which five divers, including a mother and daughter, experienced a series of events that led to their deaths.

The instructor of the group, 38-year-old Gianluca Benedetti, led the group before swimming away and leaving them stranded at the bottom of a cave in the Indian Ocean nation of Maldives. The rest of the group, which included a mother and daughter, perished in the cave. Technical divers were able to rescue the group, but it didn't prevent the instructor from succumbing to oxygen deprivation on his way out.

Another Maldivian military rescue diver, Mohamed Mahudhee, also lost his life due to decompression sickness during the recovery effort. The incident, described as one of the worst single-accident cases in Maldives' diving history, was primarily attributed to the diver's lack of experience, inadequate gear, and ignorance of safety rules and regulations. Shafraz Naeem, a former military diver, believed that the instructor intentionally swam away from the group before running out of air, leading to the fatalities





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Diving Accidents Maldives Thinwana Kandu Cave Gianluca Benedetti Dive Instructor Safety Concerns

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Elite Divers Race Against Time to Rescue Remains of Italian Tourists in Maldives Cave Dive DisasterA high-risk recovery mission is underway in the Maldives as elite Finnish divers join local authorities to retrieve the bodies of four Italian tourists lost in a deadly cave dive. Amid concerns about shark activity and the consequences of diving without permits, the operation highlights the dangers of extreme underwater exploration.

Read more »

Bodies of four missing divers recovered in Maldives after frantic searchThe bodies of four divers have been found in the Maldives, after they went missing last week.

Read more »

Bodies of missing Maldives cave divers foundBodies of missing Maldives cave divers found

Read more »

Five divers found dead after Maldives cave diving accidentThey are believed to have died while exploring a cave around 160ft underwater in Vaavu Atoll, according to Italy's Foreign Ministry

Read more »