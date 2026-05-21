Local Government Pension Scheme Reforms: Millions of Workers to Benefit from Stronger Returns and Investment in Local Communities

New legislation and secondary legislation laid today will introduce new requirements for how pension funds are managed and invested for frontline council workers, ensuring better returns, investment in local communities, and proper care of retirement savings.

Millions of local government workers will benefit from the reforms to the Local Government Pension Scheme (LGPS) after new legislation was laid today, 21 May.

Regulations set to come into force next month will introduce new requirements for how pension funds are managed and invested for frontline council workers. These changes finalize the rules, so that pension funds can work together, invest more in local communities, and ensure people's retirement savings are properly looked after, according to the DWP.

The secondary legislation laid today, which will come into force on June 30, will ensure every pound saved delivers stronger returns while supporting investment in the economy. Minister for Local Government and Homelessness, Alison McGovern said: 'Those working on the front line in our local communities are unsung heroes, and they deserve a pension scheme that works as hard as they do.

' These reforms will do exactly that - providing better returns, putting money back into local communities, and driving economic growth that people can actually feel. ' Minister for Pensions, Torsten Bell, said: 'The reforms are a major milestone that will release the untapped potential of the local government pension scheme, ensuring its £400 billion of assets are managed effectively on behalf of members and driving economic growth across the country.





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Economy Pensions Local Government Pension Scheme (LGPS) Reforms New Legislation Secondary Legislation Frontline Council Workers Pension Funds Investment In Local Communities Economic Growth Better Returns Minister For Local Government And Homelessness Minister For Pensions

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