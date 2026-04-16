Local Mum's Chocolate Ganache Cake Crowned Britain's Best

Tinu Vivi, a home-based baker from Broadgreen, has won the coveted Britain’s Best Classic Cake award for her exquisite chocolate ganache creation, beating over 110 entries and aiming to open a physical store for her business, Vivi's Cakery.

A local mother has achieved national recognition for her baking prowess, securing the top spot in the prestigious 2026 Britain’s Best Cake competition. Tinu Vivi , who relocated to Broadgreen from Kerala, India, with her family, was awarded a trophy for her exquisite chocolate ganache cake . The winning creation triumphed in the Classic Cake category at the competition held in Birmingham on Monday, April 13.

Vivi's Cakery, Tinu's home-based business, beat over 110 entries, with judges declaring her cake the finest. The 43-year-old mother of two expressed her disbelief and joy at the accolade. She shared her initial mindset, stating that she simply intended to participate and had never envisioned winning. The announcement of her victory left her in shock, especially given the high caliber of bakers and the experienced judging panel. Tinu's journey to Liverpool began when her husband, Vivekroshain, secured a job in the quality control sector. She now aspires to establish a brick-and-mortar presence for Vivi's Cakery, transitioning from her current home kitchen operation. Customers currently place orders through the business's Instagram page. Tinu has honed her baking skills over the past seven years, with her foundational knowledge stemming from her home country. The award-winning chocolate ganache cake typically retails for around £80. Now in its third year, Britain's Best Cake, an event organized by the industry publication British Baker, aims to highlight the nation's most exceptional cakes and sweet treats. Each cake submitted across eight distinct categories undergoes a thorough evaluation by expert judges. Their assessment covers external appearance, internal structure, aroma, taste, and mouthfeel. Crucially, the judging process is anonymous, meaning the judges remain unaware of the identity of the bakers or their businesses. This rigorous and impartial approach ensures that the winning cakes are genuinely deserving of their esteemed titles. The eight categories featured in the competition include brownies, classic cake, gluten-free cake, fruit cake, mini cakes, traybakes, vegan cake, and celebration cake. Amy North, the editor of British Baker, emphasized the competition's objective: to discover the nation's finest cakes and, in doing so, acknowledge the meticulous attention to detail, creativity, and dedication demonstrated by cake makers daily. She noted the overwhelming positive response to the competition in its third year and the challenging task faced by the judges in selecting winners from the diverse entries. North praised the judges' expertise, stating that their thorough assessment resulted in a remarkable lineup of well-deserved winners. She specifically commended Tinu's Chocolate Ganache Cake from Vivi's Cakery for earning the title of Britain’s Best Classic Cake, describing it as a true representation of exemplary cake making





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Britain's Best Cake Vivi's Cakery Chocolate Ganache Cake Tinu Vivi Baking Competition

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