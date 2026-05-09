Local News Media Announces Passing of Loved One

The news text announces the passing of a loved one in local news media and highlights the trust placed in them to make important announcements. The news text also mentions the availability of online tributes and donations in memory of the deceased.

Announcing the passing of a loved one in local news media is a long standing tradition and we are proud of the trust placed in us to make these important announcements.

Every notice published in the Rossendale Free Press and LancsLive site also appears on Funeral Notices - the UK’s number one site for death notices and memoriams. Every notice remains online forever providing friends and families with a lifelong tribute to their loved one, a safe place online to share memories, add tributes, photographs and make donations in memory. Each week we pay tribute to the loved ones remembered in our area with a funeral notice and online tribute page. You can leave your tributes in the comments below





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