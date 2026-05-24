Location Sharing: From Safety Tool to Social Test

This article explores the shift in perception and usage of location sharing technology, from a safety tool to a social phenomenon. It delves into the reasons behind this change, highlighting the role of social connection and the evolving privacy concerns surrounding location data.

Twenty years ago, the idea of being able to track the exact location of family and friends at any moment would have been met with horror.

However, location sharing has become a popular feature among young people, friends, and families. BBC Technology Columnist Thomas Germain discusses with Katty Kay how location sharing has evolved from a safety tool to a social test. Germain explains that the rise of location sharing has been driven by a desire for connection and a need to share experiences. He also touches on the privacy concerns that have emerged with the increasing use of location data





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