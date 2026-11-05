Lockheed Martin Pays $29.5 Million to Settle White Employee Discrimination Claims

Lockheed Martin agrees to a $29.5 million settlement with the US government, resolving federal allegations of racial discrimination against white employees through its DEI compensation programs.

Lockheed Martin has agreed to pay nearly $30 million to resolve federal allegations that the defense contractor systematically discriminated against its white workers. The Department of Justice announced the settlement on Thursday, confirming that the company will distribute $29.5 million to address claims that compensation, bonuses, and performance reviews were manipulated to favor minority staff members over white employees.

The settlement involves a specific financial breakdown where $22 million will be paid to the federal government and approximately $7.5 million will go to over 1,000 affected employees. This agreement concludes a legal battle that began in 2021 when the military contractor introduced a controversial compensation adder program designed to reward top performers, which prosecutors later alleged was rigged based on race and sex rather than merit.

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Details of the Compensation Discrimination

Prosecutors detailed how the discrimination mechanism functioned within Lockheed Martin, stating that while managers initially nominated employees for raises based on performance, human resources personnel pressured executives to alter those selections. The internal process involved a system to flag statistical outliers based on race and sex, forcing managers to review their nominations and remove white employees to comply with diversity, equity, and inclusion standards. This practice was implemented to address statistical disparities and align with the company's internal DEI policies, according to the federal complaint.

The allegations further claimed that Lockheed Martin hired employees based solely on their race or sex in certain instances and restricted access to training and leadership programs for those who did not fit specific demographic molds. The Department of Justice characterized these actions as a violation of the False Claims Act, arguing that the company used federal taxpayer funds to support unconstitutional discriminatory practices. This marks the fourth such settlement resolved by the Department regarding racial discrimination against employees.

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Whistleblower Role and Corporate Response

The scandal gained significant traction after Lockheed Martin Vice President Tim Booher resigned in May 2023, filing a formal complaint with authorities. Booher stated that he could no longer be complicit in what he described as illegal discrimination and felt a moral obligation to report the company's actions. Under the whistleblower provisions of the False Claims Act, Booher is set to receive a payment of $4.4 million from the settlement fund for his role in exposing the discriminatory practices.

Lockheed Martin has consistently denied the federal allegations, stating that the settlement was agreed to solely to avoid the distraction and expense of prolonged litigation. In a recent statement, the company emphasized that it did not admit liability and determined it was best for all parties to put the matter behind them. The corporation asserted that this decision allows them to remain focused on their critical national security mission without the burden of ongoing legal disputes.

Political Reaction and Industry Impact

The Trump administration celebrated the settlement as a decisive victory in its ongoing campaign to dismantle diversity, equity, and inclusion policies across various industries. President Trump and his officials have worked to remove these frameworks from government contractors over the past two years, viewing them as unconstitutional and detrimental to merit-based hiring. The administration highlights this case as evidence that companies prioritizing racial quotas over work merit will face severe financial consequences.

Associate Attorney General Stanley Woodward issued a strong warning to other corporations, particularly those doing business with the federal government. Woodward stated that companies should not make compensation decisions that prioritize an employee's race over the merit of their work. He emphasized that the Department of Justice remains steadfast in its commitment to eliminating woke practices from workplaces that receive federal taxpayer funds, signaling continued scrutiny of corporate diversity programs.