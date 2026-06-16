Loganair Scales Back Inverness Island Routes Due to Rising Costs

Loganair will reduce daily flights from Inverness to Stornoway, Kirkwall, and Sumburgh from July 19, citing increased fuel and maintenance expenses. Full services may return in October if additional funding is secured, with Hial offering a conditional support package.

Loganair , the Scottish airline, has announced it will reduce flight frequencies on several essential routes from Inverness starting July 19. The affected services connect Inverness to key island communities including Stornoway in the Outer Hebrides, Kirkwall in Orkney, and Sumburgh in Shetland .

Currently, these routes operate daily, forming a critical transport link for residents, businesses, and medical travel. The decision reflects mounting financial pressures on the airline and its partners, with rising operational costs threatening the viability of thinner routes. The airline's chief executive, Luke Farajallah, emphasized that the move was not taken lightly, citing a sharp increase in fuel prices, soaring aircraft maintenance expenses, higher airport fees, and escalating route charges as the primary drivers.

These combined factors have strained the financial model that supports these lifeline connections, which often carry lower passenger numbers compared to mainland services. Farajallah stressed the importance of these routes to the remote communities they serve but underscored the necessity of balancing social responsibility with the long-term sustainability of Loganair and the broader network that depends on a stable operational base.

He left the door open for a potential restoration of full services by October, contingent on securing additional financial support. Meanwhile, Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd (Hial), which manages the relevant airports and is owned by the Scottish Government, has proposed a support package to bridge the gap.

However, Hial warned that any subsidy must be within affordable limits, reflecting ongoing debates about public funding for remote transport. The situation highlights the fragile economics of regional aviation in Scotland, where essential air links are heavily dependent on government intervention and volatile cost structures. Without sustained investment, these lifeline routes risk further reductions or cancellation, isolating communities that rely on them for connectivity to healthcare, education, and commerce.

The announcement has sparked concern among island representatives, who are urging swift action to prevent long-term damage to their economies and quality of life. As the October deadline approaches, negotiations between Loganair, Hial, and Transport Scotland will be crucial in determining the future of these vital air services





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Loganair Inverness Stornoway Kirkwall Shetland Flight Reductions Fuel Costs Hial Scottish Government Lifeline Routes

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