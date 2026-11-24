PC Gamer reviewer Andy explores why the Logitech MX Master 4 and the classic MX Master 3S are the ultimate productivity mice. Discover the best Black Friday discounts on these ergonomic beasts.

Logitech has positioned two of its most celebrated ergonomic mice, the MX Master 4 and the MX Master 3S, as premier choices for professional desktop users. These devices are currently available with special pricing as part of the Black Friday sales event. The promotion allows consumers to acquire high-end productivity hardware at a reduced cost, targeting individuals who rely heavily on their computers for extended periods of work.

MX Master 4 vs 3S Design Evolution

The Logitech MX Master 3S represents a design classic that has remained a staple in professional environments. It features a large, palm-friendly shape that provides comfort during long usage sessions. The device includes ultra-quiet switches and a vertical scroll wheel. It also offers a magnetic infinite scrolling option for the main wheel. These features make it exceptionally suitable for navigating large spreadsheets and documents. The sensor is not designed for high-speed gaming. It remains adequate for slow-paced strategy titles like Civilization VI. It is unsuitable for fast-paced competitive shooters.

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The Logitech MX Master 4 represents the newer iteration in this lineup. It retains the substantial, weighty build that defines the MX Master series. The device features a slightly matte-finished button surface. It includes an excellent silicon coating under the thumb for added comfort. The scroll wheels provide a tactile experience that remains consistent from day one. The switches are nearly silent during operation. The battery life is rated at seventy days. This duration is significantly longer than most competing devices on the market.

Real-World Usage and Performance

Andy, a senior writer for PC Gamer, provides extensive insight into the daily use of these mice. He previously owned an MX Master 3S for several years. He damaged it during a cleaning attempt. The ribbon cable connection broke due to excessive force. He then switched to using a review sample of the MX Master 4. Initially, he viewed the older 3S model as a more straightforward design. He found the 4 series to be slightly more complex.

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Over time, the MX Master 4 became his primary daily driver. He found the experience to be increasingly enjoyable. The matte buttons that he initially disliked have become unnoticeable. The scroll wheels continue to perform with precision. The thumb rest provides consistent comfort. The silent switches reduce auditory distraction. These factors contribute to a superior user experience for productivity tasks. The device handles everyday computing with ease.

Gaming Limitations and Specific Use Cases

Neither the MX Master 4 nor the MX Master 3S are intended for serious gaming. The sensor specifications are not up to the standards required for high-performance esports. The polling rate is limited to 125 Hz on both models. This limitation prevents them from achieving top-tier performance in leaderboards. Users should not expect rapid response times for competitive play.

Andy uses the MX Master 4 for light gaming sessions. He plays strategy games and occasional afternoon sessions of specific titles. The device is adequate for these low-intensity activities. It is not designed to compete with specialized gaming mice. The weight and size of the device make it cumbersome for fast movements. Users seeking high-speed precision should look elsewhere. These mice excel in office and creative environments.

Black Friday Pricing and Availability

The current Black Friday sales offer significant discounts on both models. The price difference between the two devices is small. The MX Master 3S may remain in production for an extended period. It has been available through 2026. The older model offers an excellent price point for a proven design. The MX Master 4 offers modern refinements at a similar cost.

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Andy considers both mice to be superb picks for daily use. They are both large and heavy devices. They dominate the productivity mouse category. Other mice may be smaller or lighter. They do not match the ergonomic quality of the MX Master series. The current discounts make these purchases even more attractive. They represent a long-term investment in comfort and efficiency. The combination of features and price makes them hard to beat.