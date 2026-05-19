Lola Blankets x Dagne Dover: Exclusive Collab Duo for Travel Days

Celebrity-loved bag brand Dagne Dover has collaborated with TikTok viral blanket brand Lola Blankets for an exclusive limited-time set, bringing together two iconic brands to create a travel duo. The set includes a Medium Landon Carryall, travel-sized Lola Blanket, and matching duster bag in four chic neutral shades, making it a reliable go-to for stress-free travel days.

Daily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. If you make a purchase via links on this page we will earn commission - learn more The collab you never saw coming but almost certainly need just launched today and we have a feeling it is going to sell out FAST.

TikTok viral blanket brand Lola Blankets has officially teamed up with celebrity-loved bag brand Dagne Dover for an exclusive limited-time set. And yes, that means you get the 'best blanket in the world' plus a luxe weekender for under $300... Lola Blankets x Dagne Dover The limited-edition Lola Blankets x Dagne Dover set includes a Medium Landon Carryall, travel-size Lola Blanket, and matching duster bag in four chic neutral shades, blending cozy comfort with elevated airport style!

$243.75 (was $375) ShopThe exciting team-up brings together the Dagne Dover Medium Landon Carryall and a travel-sized Lola Blankets blanket in one of four chic colors: black, olive green, mauve-brown, and creamy tan-gray. And here's the best part - our readers can get an exclusive 35 percent off with code DAILYMAIL35. Influencers like Selena Gomez and Kourtney Kardashian are Lola Blanket owners themselves, and millions of other TikTokers too.

They are made from incredibly soft, double-sided OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 certified faux fur and have 4-way therapeutic stretch. But Dagne Dover bags have their own claim to fame with several major names, such as Priyanka Chopra Jonas, being known to travel using them. As for this professional shopping writer, I openly am a huge fan of BOTH best-selling brands — and now comes the part where I tell you why.

RELATED ARTICLES Share this article Share I came across Lola Blankets recently after seeing what felt like every 12-year-old on TikTok posting about them. I figured if the tweens were that obsessed, there had to be something to it. Caught in the act! My pup is obsessed with his Lola Blanket and uses it even more than I do Without a doubt, it’s the best blanket I’ve ever owned.

It has a naturally soothing weight to it, feels silky-soft while still being fluffy, and best of all, it’s stretchy. You can tuck your toes under it and move around every which way while somehow still staying completely covered. Now, with the new Lola Blankets x Dagne Dover capsule, you can bring that “life-changing softness” anywhere in the world with you, making it a total game-changer for travel days. That’s where Dagne Dover enters the chat.

Known for its signature neoprene bags, the brand has made its mark on the travel world for over a decade. I was introduced to the Medium Landon Carryall years ago and instantly fell in love. The limited-edition collab blends Lola Blankets’ signature comfort with Dagne Dover’ sleek, functional design for the ultimate travel duo So much so that I’ve since bought the same style for my boyfriend, sister, and mom too.

The popular weekender-style shoulder bag fits way more than meets the eye or, in this case, an entire Lola Blanket. The material is intentionally water-resistant, lightweight, and durable, making it a reliable go-to for travel, everyday errands, and overpackers alike. When I heard that these two iconic brands would be teaming up, there was no doubt in my mind that I needed to get my hands on it.

Traveling can be stressful and incredibly time-consuming, so having a reliable bag and a cozy blanket by your side through it all honestly makes the experience so much better. Whether you’re a frequent flyer or just someone who likes being aggressively comfortable, the Lola Blankets x Dagne Dover collab is worth adding to your travel rotation. Make sure to snag it for less with our code DAILYMAIL35





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