Lola Young Overcomes Past Technical Difficulty with Emotional Return to Capital Summertime Ball

Singer Lola Young made a heartfelt comeback to the Capital Summertime Ball after a 2025 in-ear monitor failure. She performed new single 'From Down Here', dedicated to overcoming challenges, and received support from fans and artists like RAYE.

Pop star Lola Young returned to the Capital Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium , the same stage where she experienced a significant technical difficulty the previous year.

This time, she seized the opportunity to thank the audience for a second chance and performed several hits including 'Messy', 'd£aler', 'One Thing', and her new single 'From Down Here'. The performance was a powerful moment of resilience, directly referencing her 2025 mishap when her in-ear monitors failed completely, leaving her unable to hear the backing track, her band, or her own voice midway through her set.

Before starting her current show, she addressed the crowd, acknowledging the past incident and explaining that her new song 'From Down Here' is about overcoming life's toughest challenges. She expressed gratitude to Capital for inviting her back and asked the audience to support her during the new track. The event was part of a star-studded lineup that also featured RAYE, Niall Horan, and Calvin Harris.

Following her performance, a clip went viral on TikTok, prompting RAYE to comment, offering a technical explanation about sound delay in large venues. She noted that without in-ear monitors or floor monitors, singing in time and on pitch is nearly impossible due to the several-second lag between the speakers and the far reaches of the stadium. Fans and fellow artists alike showed their support online, celebrating Lola's triumphant return





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Lola Young Capital Summertime Ball In-Ear Monitors Technical Malfunction RAYE Wembley Stadium Comeback From Down Here Summertime Ball 2026

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