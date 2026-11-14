Lomond School in Helensburgh has appointed Bitcoin supporters Stefan Ronz and Daniel Werner to its board while facing significant debt and regulatory scrutiny from OSCR.

The prestigious Lomond School in Helensburgh has appointed two prominent Bitcoin enthusiasts to its board of directors as it navigates a severe financial crisis. Stefan Ronz, a former professional footballer and German Bitcoin Association founding member, and Daniel Werner, a programmer with a mathematics master's degree, joined the institution earlier this year. This leadership shakeup occurs while the school is £3million in debt and has failed to file its annual accounts for 2025 with the charity regulator OSCR. The documents are now more than six months overdue, raising questions about the school's financial transparency and governance structure.

Governance Changes and Regulatory Delays

The appointment of Mr Ronz and Mr Werner marks a significant shift in the administration of the Dunbartonshire boarding school, which is the only one of its kind in the west of Scotland. These two new directors replaced two long-serving board members who were removed in August after eight years of leading the institution. The school's website currently lists both Mr Werner and Mr Ronz as governors, signaling their official integration into the school's strategic decision-making processes. The delay in filing accounts suggests ongoing internal challenges as the school attempts to stabilize its operations under new management.

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Scholarium Partnership and Funding Sources

Controversy surrounding the school's financial strategy intensified last summer when Lomond announced a partnership with Scholarium, a Swiss organization that advocates for the creation of Bitcoin citadels. This deal was the fourth major financial arrangement struck by school bosses, following the collapse of three previous agreements. Rahim Taghizadegan, the cryptocurrency advocate who runs Scholarium, initially claimed he had rescued the school from closure by arranging a substantial six-figure funding package. However, he retracted this statement hours later, clarifying that Scholarium had only organized one-off funding to cover a temporary financial shortfall. The rapid reversal of his claims has left many observers skeptical about the stability and sufficiency of the funding secured by the partnership.

Background of New Board Members

Stefan Ronz brings a background in sports and cryptocurrency activism to the board. A former player for 1.FC Köln, Mr Ronz is a vocal champion of Bitcoin and has integrated his digital currency beliefs into his professional branding. His LinkedIn profile features imagery from the sci-fi film The Matrix and red laser eyes, reflecting his strong association with the cryptocurrency community. Beyond Bitcoin, he is a self-employed partner in Ringana, an Austrian multi-level marketing company that sells cosmetics and skincare products in a manner similar to Avon. His dual roles in sports, cryptocurrency, and direct marketing highlight the diverse and unconventional nature of the new leadership team.

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Daniel Werner offers a different technical perspective as a software developer with experience in machine learning and robotics. He holds a master's degree in mathematics and has worked for various firms in the technology sector. Mr Werner is also the founder of Fountainhead Walnuts LLC, a company based in Georgia that claims to combine modern agriculture with robotics and emerging technologies. His expertise in robotics and agricultural technology suggests an interest in applying advanced technological solutions to traditional industries, a philosophy that may influence the school's approach to education and resource management.

Controversial Views on Education and Tax

The appointment of these directors has raised concerns among parents regarding the ideological underpinnings of the new governance structure. Rahim Taghizadegan has promoted alternative lifestyle concepts, including a network of villages designed to allow Bitcoiner families to avoid taxes by traveling as tourists and moving locations every three months. He is a supporter of flag theory, a financial management technique used by the wealthy to legally minimize tax liabilities by distributing businesses, banking, and residential status across multiple countries. Additionally, Mr Taghizadegan has expressed deep skepticism toward modern politics and European democracy, advocating for unschooling, a method that rejects conventional classroom settings and standardized curricula.

Impact on the Scottish Private School Sector

Lomond School's financial troubles reflect broader challenges facing private education in Scotland, where rising costs and VAT on school fees have pressured institutions. Fernhill School, located near Glasgow, closed earlier this year after citing unsustainable financial conditions. Lomond School charges up to £48,000 a year for boarding, making it one of the most expensive educational options in the region. The school became the first in the UK to accept Bitcoin as a payment method last year, a move that aligned with its attempts to attract alternative funding sources. As the school awaits comment, the interplay between its high tuition fees, cryptocurrency partnerships, and regulatory delays remains a focal point for stakeholders and the local community.